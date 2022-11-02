Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: Fans Host a Special Party as the Pathaan Actor Turns 57

It is not for nothing that superstar Shah Rukh Khan is called the King of Bollywood. Every year on November 2, thousands of people gather outside his bungalow, Mannat, in Bandra to get a glimpse of the actor and wish him a happy birthday. The Pathaan actor has an army of loyal fans who go gaga over everything related to him. Ahead of Shah Rukh’s 57th birthday, on Tuesday, a few of his fans who came from as far as France and Egypt, decided to hold an event to celebrate their favourite star’s birthday.

The event which was held at a school auditorium in Mumbai was organised by Sudhir Kothari who has converted his personal account on Twitter @SRKCHENNAIFC into a fan account along with Rakshit Shah.

@SRKCHENNAIFC has almost 150k followers and is moderated and run by Kothari. He, along with Shah, organised the event and several photos and videos from the event are currently going viral on social media. Fans from Nepal, Bangladesh and all across India came and celebrated SRK’s birthday A special cake was arranged which had Shah Rukh’s photograph on it.

The excited fans did all that they were supposed to do. They had made special Tshirts as they were swooning, dancing, giving cat calls, whistling, and blowing their lungs out as some even impersonated their beloved superstar on stage.

Many of them haven’t yet met the superstar but are happy with just a glimpse of his. “He is the sweetest and most humble person,” says 20-year-old Tanvi who has come all the way from Kolkata. She adds, “I wish to meet him, hug and kiss him one day.”

Majid Khan explains that this year is extremely special for his fans for more reasons than one. “We haven’t celebrated his birthday for the past two years because of Covid. So, this year is special. He is like a god for all of us and I hope to meet him and take his blessings.”

What makes it more special is the fact that next year will see three big-ticket projects like Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki up for release. “2023 is going to be SRK’s year. He is the Badshah of Bollywood and will once again prove his supremacy at the box office will all three film becoming blockbusters,” declares Khushal Sampat, who has come from Rajasthan.

Last month, Kothari had organised a meet and greet with Shah Rukh while the actor was shooting in Chennai for Atlee’s film. The actor not only met them after finishing his shoot schedule for Jawan in Chennai, but treated them to a lavish stay at a five-star hotel in the city. Around the same time, Kothari also presented Shah Rukh with the first copy of his book, The Only Fan SRK Follows, which he planned to release on the actor’s birthday.

On Tuesday, he revealed the book along with some 200 odd fans which had gathered for the event. Dedicating the book to SRK, he said, “I have written everything about how my life changed after Shah Rukh sir started following me on Twitter. When I met him in Chennai, he took one copy and signed another for me. He promised to read the book. This is a special day for me as the book will soon be available online for all his fans to read.”

