Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: Five Times King Khan Appeared as Great Brother, Husband, and Father

The Badshah of Bollywood turns 56 today. Shah Rukh Khan is arguably the most influential actor in the industry. The journey from his days with Barry John to winning million hearts with every movie he appeared in has been truly inspiring. Apart from being a gem of an actor, King Khan is a gem of a person too. He never misses out on an opportunity to express his love for his family.

Here are five instances where Shah Rukh Khan came out as the ultimate "Family Man."

1. “I am a Pathan, and I am very protective about my family”

Shah Rukh Khan had entered into a misunderstanding with Samajwadi Party’s Amar Singh in 2007 when he jokingly said that he sees evil in Amar Singh’s eyes. This statement riled up Amar Singh’s followers. Consequently, a group of party workers created a ruckus in front of Mannat. Due to the incident, Aryan and Suhana started crying, which angered Shah Rukh Khan. In an interview with Mid-Day, he was heard saying, “I would not have spared then. You don’t make my children cry. I am a Pathan, and I am very, very, very protective of my family.”

Read: When Shah Rukh Khan Talked About Protecting His Family, Kids: You Don’t Make My Children Cry

2. “I steal moments to be with them. It is the best stress-buster”

In an interview with Parent Circle, King Khan was talking about his movie 'Zero' which had recently been released at that time, when the interviewer asked about him being “a doting father.” In reply, he said, “I don’t know if I am doting or not, but I love spending time with them. I steal moments to be with them. And it is the best stress-buster really. All three (Suhana, Aryan, and AbRam) have different cures for anything that may be bothering me.”

3. “I love my sister for how she is. She is a much better person than I can ever be”

Shah Rukh Khan opened about his sister’s condition in an old interview where he talked about the trauma of losing her father that her sister, Shehnaz Lalarukh, had to go through. An MA LLB and an alumnus of Lady Shri Ram College, Shehnaz had a hard time processing her father’s loss. The trauma aggravated when the brother-sister duo lost their mother a decade later. In the interview, Khan said, “When my father died, it just changed her world. She slipped into depression. However, she is better now but still has some deficiencies.” He added, “I love my sister for how she is. I think she is the child of God, very naïve and innocent.”

4. “Mushkil se pataya hai; Shadi toh karni padegi”

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have been setting couple goals for 30 years now. Despite the stardom and immense attention, Shah Rukh Khan never failed to be an amazing husband to the love of her life. In an interview with Preity Zinta, Khan said, “My producers told me not to marry. They said, ‘Bachelor Hero ki fan following zyaada hoti hai,’ to which I replied, ‘Mushkil se pataya hai, Shadi toh karni padegi’.”

5. “My name could spoil their lives, and I don’t want that”

In an old interview with a German TV Channel, Khan said, “My biggest fear is my fame onto them. I don’t want them to get completely engulfed by it. My name could spoil their lives, and I don’t want that. I would like to be known as their father; I would not like them to be known as my children.”

Shah Rukh Khan got his birthday gift a bit early as his son Aryan Khan got bail after spending 22 days in jail. We wish Shah Rukh Khan and his family all the prosperity in life. Happy Birthday, King!

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.