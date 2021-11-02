Shah Rukh Khan Birthday LIVE Updates: Pathan Teaser Date Likely to Be Announced; Dubai's Burj Khalifa Honours SRK

Live now
Shah Rukh Khan Birthday LIVE Updates: On Shah Rukh Khan’s 56th birthday, Dubai’s iconic skyscraper Burj Khalifa lit up with his name. The iconic tower honoured the “King of Bollywood” by displaying visuals from his various films to wish him ‘Happy Birthday’. It is not the first time that Burj Khalifa lit up for the actor’s birthday. Read More
Shah Rukh Khan is known as a loyal and reliable friend who has stood by his friends during the hardest times. Similarly, Shah Rukh also shares the same kind of relationship with some Bollywood stars who are fiercely loyal to him. On his birthday, let us look at some of SRK’s strongest friendships in the industry:
Salman Khan One of SRK’s strongest friendships is with his fellow megastar and sometimes co-star Salman Khan. Their bond began when they were young stars and acted together in the 1995 film Karan Arjun. Their friendship on and off-screen made fans refer to them as real-life Karan Arjun.
Karan Johar The friendship between filmmaker Karan Johar and Shah Rukh dates back decades. Karan had a small role in Shah Rukh’s blockbuster film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh also starred in Karan’s directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. KJo has worked with SRK in successful films including Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name is Khan, Kal Ho Na Ho among others, both as a director and producer. Karan has a close bond with SRK’s entire family.
Shah Rukh Khan and his family are reportedly deciding between jetting off to their Alibaug farmhouse or staying in Mannat for a quiet birthday celebration. A source told India Today, “To reach Alibaug, the family has to take a jetty from Colaba, Mumbai, and that would mean being chased by the paparazzi. SRK is not too keen on putting Aryan through the ordeal, and perhaps they might opt for a quiet celebration at home instead.” Read the full story, here.
There are millions of dreamers who have found inspiration through Shah Rukh Khan’s words and actions, more than his movies. As the Bollywood superstar turns a year older, we bring you some of the most famous and inspirational quotes by him.
On Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, actor Ayushmann Khurrana prays for his well-being. Ayushmann shared a throwback photo with SRK on his Instagram Story and wrote, “Happy Birthday Shah sir. Aap aur apka parivaar salaamat rahe. Nikli hai dil se yeh dua.” (sic)
“From 1993-1998 I watched everything this guy was in because he was different but I never wanted to be like him because somehow I knew that it’s impossible. Nobody can function like him. Like, dislike or ignore him, he’s SRK, a pioneer of stardom. Happy birthday,” actor Gulshan Devaiah wrote, wishing Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday.
On Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani has wished the Bollywood superstar “lots of love, luck and laughter.”
Shah Rukh Khan’s personality radiates much further than just the big screen. Here’s all the time he’s proven to be the ‘Badshah’ of wit on Twitter.
When a fan asked if SRK would help him get a date for prom
When someone asked if he was planning on selling Mannat
Yesteryear actress Simi Garewal took to Twitter to share a series of throwback pictures with Shah Rukh Khan to wish him on his 56th birthday. “Happy birthday dear, @iamsrk! That you’ve weathered both storms and success with such grace is a testament to your character & dignity. You have a soul connection with millions, unlike anyone else. You have the right to be a legend. What a bright light you are SRK. Just keep shining,” Simi wrote alongside the photos of them.
On the eve of his birthday, Shah Rukh Khan’s home Mannat was decorated with lights. In a video shared by a paparazzo account, the residence of Shah Rukh Khan was well lit up. Every floor of the house was decked up with twinkling fairy lights. Check out the video here.
Hashtag ‘Happy birthday SRK’ has become a top Twitter trend as Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan turned a year older today. Fans are flooding the social media platform with birthday greetings for their beloved star.
On Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, Dubai’s iconic tower Burj Khalifa honoured the “King of Bollywood” by displaying visuals from his various films to wish him ‘Happy Birthday’.
There are reports that Shah Rukh Khan is expected to make a huge announcement related to his upcoming film Pathan on his birthday. Unconfirmed reports state that the teaser for the YRF’s upcoming film is already ready and the production house could make an announcement about the same on SRK’s birthday. However, there is no word of confirmation from Shah Rukh Khan or his team, whether the news is true.
Meanwhile, there are also reports doing the round that Shah Rukh Khan is expected to make a huge announcement related to his upcoming film Pathan on his birthday. Unconfirmed reports state that the teaser for the Yash Raj Films’ upcoming action-thriller is already ready and the production house could make an announcement about the same on SRK’s birthday.
Over a nearly four-decade career, Shah Rukh has grown to become the world’s one of the most influential actors. It was apparent from the start that this was a young man of rare talent: He won initial acclaim for his intense performances in movies like Baazigar, Darr, and Anjaam. A series of romantic roles in the mid-90s — in films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil To Pagal Hai, and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai turned him into an international heartthrob.
SRK could have easily coasted on that matinee-idol success for the rest of his career; instead, he combined his stardom with risk-taking by working in films like Swades, Don – The Chase Begins Again, Chak De! India, My Name Is Khan and Raees. Despite a series of underperformed films in recent times that threatened to derail his career, the actor remains as relevant and popular as ever.
