Shah Rukh Khan Birthday LIVE Updates: SRK Greets Fans Outside Mannat; Pathaan Teaser to Drop at THIS Time?

Last Updated: November 02, 2022, 08:34 IST
Mumbai, India
Shah Rukh Khan Birthday LIVE Updates: It's officially SRK day! Shah Rukh Khan turns 57 today, November 2, and fans are leaving no stone unturned to make the Pathaan actor's birthday memorable. From gathering outside Mannat to ring in his birthday to counting down to the launch of the Pathaan teaser, fans are leaving no stone unturned to make his birthday celebrations bigger than ever.
A picture of a fan falling on Shah Rukh Khan’s feet as he stepped out of Mannat to meet him has surfaced online. A picture of the heartwarming moment was shared by a fan account on Twitter.
SRK outside Mannat to meet Fan's Most Humble Superstar ❤️@iamsrk #ShahRukhKhan #HappyBirthdaySRK #HappyBirthdayShahRukhKhan #SRKDay pic.twitter.com/ydgjNgPhCA
— Sanku (@Sanku_kya) November 2, 2022
Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani Gurnani, who shares her birthday with the superstar, took to Instagram and shared a picture with SRK. In the picture, which appears to be taken hours after he greeted fans outside Mannat, Shah Rukh was seen posing for a selfie with Pooja.
Shah Rukh Khan’s fans, popularly known as SRKians, send the superstar wishes on his birthday via Twitter. Several fans share artwork, special memories, and more to make the actor’s birthday grand celebrations online.
Happy birthday SRK love you #HappyBirthdayShahRukhKhan #HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/OoCDXGSzAa
— ❥ Jyoti (@Jyotihot) November 2, 2022
Only if words could describe what you mean to me. Made this short tribute for the legend @iamsrk❤️
The biggest megastar this nation has ever seen – #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/qM8BYaTWs2
— 🎭 (@thunderxstorm07) November 2, 2022
#HappyBirthdaySRKPride of india 🇮🇳 .. And everyone's favorite at some point of life… Here wishes for one and only badshah, king of bollywood… SHAH RUKH KHAN 🔥❤ pic.twitter.com/VVGSQQZdMi
— Mohit Kumar (@Mohit_1812) November 2, 2022
As a moving tribute to Shah Rukh Khan and his 30-year-long legacy, a fan made a poster in which Shah Rukh appeared to be oozing divine energy as he stood in the balcony of his home, Mannat, greeting his fans.
Let celebrate 🔥💪💥#ShahRukhKhan𓀠 #PathaanTeaserOn2Nov #DDLJ #KajolDevgan #SRKBirthday #Srkians #Pathaan #shahrukhkhanbirthday pic.twitter.com/6CzzpABPKz
— lobsang gyaltsen (@Bahubal77006032) November 1, 2022
Making Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday extra special for fans, Yash Raj Film announced that they are re-releasing Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge on November 2. “Our favourite love story is coming back to the silver screen. Watch Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge on 2nd November, 2022 only in Indian Theatres @pvrcinemas_official @inoxmovies @cinepolisindia @iamsrk @kajol #AdityaChopra(sic),” the production house shared on Instagram.
One of the biggest films of the 1990s, DDLJ starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. The film still plays at Maratha Mandir in Mumbai.
Although Yash Raj Films is yet to share an official update, a source close to the publication informed Pinkvilla that the Pathaan teaser is indeed coming on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday. It is reported that the action-packed teaser is likely to drop between 10:30 am and 11:30 am on Wednesday. Are you ready?
On the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, let’s look at some rare pictures of Shah Rukh Khan with his family members Gauri Khan, sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan, and daughter Suhana Khan.
See here: Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Actor’s UNSEEN Photos With Gauri Khan, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam
Ahead of Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, a picture from the sets of Pathaan hit online. In the picture, King Khan was seen performing a scene with his co-star Deepika Padukone while a camera was placed behind them. The picture appeared to be from their Spain schedule. Pathaan is set to release in January 2023.
Check it out here: New Pathaan Pic Of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone Leaks Online On the Eve of SRK’s Birthday
Fans are waiting with bated breath for Yash Raj Films to drop an update on Pathaan on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday. The film is already trending on Twitter and fans are hoping that YRF releases a teaser of Pathaan on SRK’s special day.
Director-choreographer Farah Khan shared a video featuring some of her best memories with Shah Rukh Khan to wish him his birthday. The video featured vintage and recent pictures of the duo which is bound to be a treat for his fans! Sharing the video on Instagram, Farah wrote, “Mine!! ♥️ my Shah, my friend, mega star, the man who made me a filmmaker, who is a King but so humble, who has the guts to laugh the loudest at himself, larger than cinema itself.. happy birthday @iamsrk am so proud to be ur friend.. ♥️ thank you for all that you are.”
Although a child actor on the sets of Pardes (1997), Aditya Narayan vividly remembers the days he spent with Shah Rukh Khan while filming the Subhash Ghai directorial. In an exclusive chat on the occasion of his birthday, Aditya said, “Shah Bhai was already a superstar when we were working in Pardes. I remember he was shooting for another film, he used to come to sets, vanity van wouldn’t be ready. He would just pick a corner in the room, put his bag, spread a cloth on the floor, and sleep. Such was the commitment that he had toward his craft. No complaints, and no ego.”
Read the complete chat here: Shah Rukh Khan Slept on Floor, Ignored Women’s Passes at Pardes Wrap-Up Party, Reveals Aditya Narayan | Exclusive
In an exclusive conversation with News18, Mrunal Thakur said, “The definition of romance, for me, is Shah Rukh Khan and the ideal couple should be similar to those I’ve watched in his movies. When I was in his movies, I wonder if love really does happen that way and if anyone will love me the way his characters love their love interests.”
She also recalled her first meeting with the birthday boy. “I remember taking a selfie with him where I had moist eyes. I’m a very emotional person but I was just trying to control my emotions,” she recalled.
Read the complete interview here: Mrunal Thakur Recalls Having ‘Moist Eyes’ After Meeting Shah Rukh Khan for First Time | Exclusive
Shah Rukh Khan is yet to reveal his birthday plans. However, a source close to the actor told Pinkvilla that SRK will be attending a meet and greet with his fans at Taj Lands End in Mumbai. He will also be cutting a cake with them. “He is expected to greet his fans who have stood by him during these testing times. He wants to thank them and appreciate them for their support,” the insider claimed.
Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 57th birthday today, November 2. On the occasion, fans gathered outside Mannat and showered the superstar with love. Shah Rukh greeted fans gathered outside his home with his son AbRam. Pictures and videos of the special moment outside Mannat have gone viral.
Shah Rukh Khan Birthday LIVE Updates: It’s officially SRK day! Shah Rukh Khan turns 57 today, November 2, and fans are leaving no stone unturned to make the Pathaan actor’s birthday memorable. From gathering outside Mannat to ring in his birthday to counting down to the launch of the Pathaan teaser, fans are leaving no stone unturned to make his birthday celebrations bigger than ever.
On the eve of his special day, a sea of fans gathered outside Shah Rukh Khan’s Mumbai home, Mannat, to wish the actor. In return, Shah Rukh got up on his famous balcony with his son AbRam, spread his arms wide, and showered his fans with love.
Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, fans avoided crowding up outside Mannat in the past two years. However, this year, fans made up for it by assembling outside his home with different kinds of artwork, banners and posters and chanting his name. While the celebrations have begun on a happy note, several stars have already begun wishing Shah Rukh on social media.
Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday wishes:
One of SRK’s closest friends Farah Khan was among the first Bollywood celebrity to have wished Shah Rukh on his birthday. The choreographer-director took to Instagram and shared a video featuring some of their best memories along with a sweet birthday note. “Mine!! ♥️ my Shah, my friend, mega star, the man who made me a filmmaker, who is a King but so humble, who has the guts to laugh the loudest at himself, larger than cinema itself.. happy birthday @iamsrk am so proud to be ur friend.. ♥️ thank you for all that you are,” she captioned the post.
Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki:
Meanwhile, fans are hoping the makers of Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki will release the first posters, teasers, or even trailers of their movies on this special occasion. Ahead of Shah Rukh’s birthday, a picture from the sets of Pathaan featuring SRK and Deepika Padukone leaked online, fuelling the anticipation for the film. Pathaan will mark Shah Rukh’s comeback as a lead after four long years.
