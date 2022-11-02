Shah Rukh Khan Birthday LIVE Updates: SRK Greets Fans Outside Mannat; Pathaan Teaser to Drop at THIS Time?

Read more

Shah Rukh Khan Birthday LIVE Updates: It’s officially SRK day! Shah Rukh Khan turns 57 today, November 2, and fans are leaving no stone unturned to make the Pathaan actor’s birthday memorable. From gathering outside Mannat to ring in his birthday to counting down to the launch of the Pathaan teaser, fans are leaving no stone unturned to make his birthday celebrations bigger than ever.

On the eve of his special day, a sea of fans gathered outside Shah Rukh Khan’s Mumbai home, Mannat, to wish the actor. In return, Shah Rukh got up on his famous balcony with his son AbRam, spread his arms wide, and showered his fans with love.

Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, fans avoided crowding up outside Mannat in the past two years. However, this year, fans made up for it by assembling outside his home with different kinds of artwork, banners and posters and chanting his name. While the celebrations have begun on a happy note, several stars have already begun wishing Shah Rukh on social media.

Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday wishes:

One of SRK’s closest friends Farah Khan was among the first Bollywood celebrity to have wished Shah Rukh on his birthday. The choreographer-director took to Instagram and shared a video featuring some of their best memories along with a sweet birthday note. “Mine!! ♥️ my Shah, my friend, mega star, the man who made me a filmmaker, who is a King but so humble, who has the guts to laugh the loudest at himself, larger than cinema itself.. happy birthday @iamsrk am so proud to be ur friend.. ♥️ thank you for all that you are,” she captioned the post.

Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki:

Meanwhile, fans are hoping the makers of Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki will release the first posters, teasers, or even trailers of their movies on this special occasion. Ahead of Shah Rukh’s birthday, a picture from the sets of Pathaan featuring SRK and Deepika Padukone leaked online, fuelling the anticipation for the film. Pathaan will mark Shah Rukh’s comeback as a lead after four long years.

