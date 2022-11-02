Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: WATCH 10 Romantic Songs of the Actor That Will Make You Fall in Love With Him All Over Again

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SHAH RUKH KHAN: An institution in himself, Shah Rukh Khan needs no introduction. His name became synonymous with romance and he earned the title of ‘King of Romance’ with his finesse on screen. From Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to Dear Zindagi, he delivered hit after hit and his movies portrayed the most melodious of soundtracks, some even in foreign scenic locales.

This year, King Khan, as he is endearingly referred to by fans, has turned 57 and we couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate his birthday than by taking a walk down memory lane with these most iconic, romantic songs that are still played with same enthusiasm.

Read on to listen to 10 of his most romantic, evergreen songs.

Tujhe Dekha To (Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge)

A superhit number from Shah Rukh’s film Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, this song was sung by the legendary Lata Mangeshkar and is still popular among fans. Along with Khan, the song also featured Kajol.

Mehndi laga ke rakhna (Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge)

A song adored by lovestruck singles, this song is sung by a paramour for his beloved. He asks her to keep her hands dyed with henna and to keep her bridal chariot ready to leave for her in-laws. The song again featured Kajol with Shah Rukh Khan.

Koi Mil Gaya (Kuch Kuch Hota Hai)

An upbeat and energetic number, this song is perfect for youngsters falling in love for the first time. The song was sung by Udit Narayan and featured SRK, Kajol and Rani Mukerji.

Kal Ho Naa Ho (Title track)

The melodious track sung by Sonu Nigam is rife with lessons in life. However, one line takes the limelight: “Chaahe jo tumhein poore dil se, milta hain woh mushkil se” (The one who loves you from their heart, is difficult to get). This song featured Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta and SRK.

Main Hoon Na (Title track)

Shah Rukh played an Army officer in this movie who is entrusted with the safety of the daughter of a senior official. In the video, Shah Rukh is spotted singing the song which denotes that “I’ll always be there for you.”

Suraj Hua Maddham (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham)

Set amidst the budding romance of Kajol and Shah Rukh, the song immediately caught the attention of the audience and became a major hit. This song is sung by Alka Yagnik, Sandesh Shandilya, and Sonu Nigam.

Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaun (Yes Boss)

This catchy song was pictured on Shah Rukh and Juhi Chawla. It was sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Alka Yagnik and was played in almost every home during the 90s.

Tere Naina (My Name Is Khan)

A treat to the ears, this song features the undeniable chemistry between Kajol and Shah Rukh. It was sung by acclaimed singers Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, and Shafqat Amanat Ali.

Main Agar Kahoon (Om Shanti Om)

By Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghosal, this song was one of the most unforgettable songs of that year. The chemistry between SRK and Deepika Padukone was veritably undeniable.

Are Re Are (Dil Toh Pagal Hain)

Sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan, this song has been a crowd-pleaser for years. Pictured on the instant chemistry between SRK and Madhuri Dixit, the catchy song became a hit in no time.

Happy birthday King Khan!

