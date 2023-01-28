Shah Rukh Khan Called 'Man of the Day' in French News Channel After Pathaan Massive Success

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is shattering records at the box office. After an extended dry spell that the Hindi Cinema has gone through barring some films like Brahmastra and Drishyam 2, the Yash Raj spy-thriller has rightly instilled hope in the entertainment industry. As it is certainly a big moment for Shah Rukh Khan, the actor is not only being celebrated in India but across the world. A new video has gone viral from a French news channel where Srk was called the ‘Man of the Day’.

On Saturday, a fan page of Shah Rukh Khan on Twitter shared a clip of a French news channel reporting about the storm that Pathaan has brought about in the country. It showed compilation of crowd thronging to movie theatres to see their favorite superstar after four long years. The clip was shared with the caption,"MAN OF THE DAY — SHAH RUKH KHAN @iamsrk was featured on a French News show Le 1245 where they talked about #Pathaan, his global superstardom, and how the love of his FANs trumps hate. 🖤✨ # ShahRukhKhan #SRK @yrf #YRF50"

MAN OF THE DAY — SHAH RUKH KHAN@iamsrk was featured on a French News show Le 1245 where they talked about #Pathaan, his global superstardom, and how the love of his FANs trumps hate. 🖤✨#ShahRukhKhan #SRK@yrf #YRF50 pic.twitter.com/7KzAty31XM— Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) January 28, 2023

After Pathaan’s success, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to resume shooting for Jawan. Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer action-thriller would show SRK in dual roles along with Vijay Sethupathi. The action-thriller helmed by Atlee went on floors in September 2021 with filming that had already taken place in Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on 2 June 2023. The film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and G. K. Vishnu has headlined the cinematography department. Jawan would also feature Deepika Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra and Yogi Babu.

Shah Rukh Khan had earlier spoken about his pan-India film, “Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come," the actor said in a statement.

Read all the Latest Movies News here