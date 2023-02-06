Pathaan crossed the Rs 400 crore nett mark at the box office on Monday. The spy-thriller film with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone at the forefront garnered praises from everyone due to its high-octane scenes and slick action sequences. While it was Shah Rukh Khan’s first film in this genre, Deepika Padukone had played similar roles before in movies like XXX: Return of Xander Cage and Chandni Chowk To China. Now, in a recent instance, Shah Rukh Khan recalled Deepika Padukone’s ‘sexiest fight scene’ and how he wished to be in the beaten man’s place.

Celebrating the success of Pathaan at an event, Shah Rukh Khan cheekily expressed, “Many people have seen it and woh trailer mein bhi hai, ek admi se lipatkar, ghoomakar, usko neeche girake, uspe chadkar usko maarti hai… mere saath aisa karle… itna pyaar hai uske andar… I’m toh jealous of that guy ki yaar itne kareeb se itni khoobsurati aur uske upper baitkar… main bolta ‘aur maar aur maar’ (Many people have seen it already and it’s also in the trailer where [Deepika in the action scene], jumps onto someone, flips him, drops him to the floor and hits him, I wish she did that with me. I’m jealous of that guy for being so close to someone so beautiful. If it were me, I would have said ‘hit me more, hit me more’.)”

He also added, “If I may say so, I think it’s one of the sexiest action scenes that I have seen.”

Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana have achieved numerous milestones during the course of two weeks. The film forms an essential part of Yash Raj’s spy universe consisting of Salman Khan’s Tiger franchise and Hrithik Roshan’s War.

