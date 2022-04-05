Shah Rukh Khan Calls Himself a Big Fan of Vijay as He Shares the Trailer of Beast: Looks Meaner, Leaner, Stronger

The trailer for Tamil actor Vijay’s latest film Beast, which was released on Monday, April 4, has taken the internet by the storm and his fans are cheering over it. The Hindi version of the trailer was unveiled by Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who wrote that he is a huge fan of the actor, and now superstar Shah Rukh Khan, too, has lauded Vijay and the trailer of his film.

Taking to Twitter, the Badshah of Bollywood shared the video and wrote, “Sitting with @Atlee_dir who is as big a fan of @actorvijay as I am. Wishing the best for beast to the whole team…trailer looks meaner…. Leaner… stronger!!"

Sitting with @Atlee_dir who is as big a fan of @actorvijay as I am. Wishing the best for beast to the whole team…trailer looks meaner…. Leaner… stronger!!https://t.co/dV0LUkh4fI— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 5, 2022

Vijay will portray the protagonist, Veera Raghavan in the film. According to the trailer, the film will cast the mass hero in the role of a RAW agent with a violent background and will focus on what happens when his character is thrust into an unforeseen scenario. The plot of Beast appears to focus on a mall hijacking attempt. The premise, along with the fact that some of the actors are wearing masks, suggests that Beast may be influenced by the cult series Money Heist. Some of the action scenes are reminiscent of the star’s performance in Thuppakki when he played a courageous army commander who is ‘never off duty.’

Vijay’s film is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 13. Beast’s release will clash with K.G.F: Chapter 2, which is set for a pan-India premiere on April 14.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has collaborated with director Atlee for his next, which also stars Nayanthara in a pivotal role. Apart from that, the actor is also busy shooting for his most-anticipated film Pathaan. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles.

Shah Rukh Khan will also be making a cameo in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3.

