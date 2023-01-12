Shah Rukh Khan Calls His Jawan Director Atlee 'King of Mass' After Latter Praises Pathaan Trailer

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan trailer seems to have impressed not just his fans but also his industry colleagues. Several celebrities such as Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli, Jaaved Jaaferi and actor Vijay were among some of the film personalities who took to social media to hail the trailer of the Siddharth Anand directorial. SRK’s Jawan director Atlee, too, praised the trailer. And King Khan had the sweetest reply for him. Sharing the trailer, Atlee wrote, “Wowww!!!! Stunning pure action entertainer Pathan is gona be 👍 @iamsrk ur a king of mass sir feeling happy and proud to see u in this avatar sir kudos to Sid sir and Adhi sir @yrf @deepikapadukone kudos to entire team Pathaan"

Shah Rukh Khan replied to him by saying, “Thank u sir. U being the king of mass…if u liked it, it means a lot. My love to u."

Take a look:

Thank u sir. U being the king of mass…if u liked it, it means a lot. My love to u. https://t.co/8ZkcuDWGL0— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 11, 2023

Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles, Pathaan will release on January 25. It stars Salman Khan in a cameo role and it would form an essential part of Yash Raj Films’ spy universe which already consists of adrenaline-pumping movies like Tiger Zinda Hai and War.

Meanwhile, talking about Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan once said that he convinced Aditya Chopra and director Siddharth Anand to make an action film with him.

“Four years ago, I was feeling a little weak and there were some injuries as well. But I thought I should do something that I haven’t done before and I should get physically very fit. I told my friend Aditya Chopra and Siddharth Anand, ‘Ek action picture banao’. But they told me, ‘sir, ye aap kya keh rahe ho, aap thak jaaoge. I asked them to at least try. I told them, ‘I might not be as good as Tiger (Shroff) or Duggu (Hrithik Roshan), but I will try my best’” Shah Rukh said.

