SRK Calls John Abraham His 'On-Screen Foe', Sends Birthday Wishes To Pathaan Co-Star With New Poster

Shah Rukh Khan has shared a special poster of his upcoming movie Pathaan on his co-star John Abraham’s birthday. On Saturday, King Khan took to his social media handles and sent birthday wishes to John with a poster that featured the latter holding a gun. He maintained an intense expression on his face and sported an all-black look. In the caption of the poster, SRK called John his ‘on-screen foe’ and wrote, “On-screen foe, off-screen buddy… Happy Birthday dearest @thejohnabraham."

Soon after the poster was shared, several fans reacted to it and expressed excitement for the film. “Brilliant look @yrf is blue color is very very very promising trust me great job international feelings aa rahi hai ise dekh kr," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user shared, “That’s a sexy look “.

Pathaan is Shah Rukh Khan’s one of the most awaited movies which marks the actor’s comeback to the big screen after the 2018 movie Zero. While Siddharth Anand has directed the film, while Yash Raj Films has backed the project. Besides Shah Rukh Khan, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles. It will hit theatres in January next year in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Meanwhile, Pathaan’s first song Besharam Rang was released recently and ever since it has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. While some have called it ‘vulgar’, others have objected to the orange colour of Deepika’s outfit in the song. Several politicians and religious outfits have also urged all to boycott Pathaan and not visit theatres when it releases. Meanwhile, several of SRK’s fans and industry colleagues including Swara Bhasker, filmmaker Onir and actress Ramya among others have also come out in support of Pathaan.

