Shah Rukh Khan Cautions Fans Against Gathering Outside Mannat on His Birthday Due to Covid-19 Pandemic

Known for his wits and charm, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has a message for his fans ahead of his birthday which comes in less than a week.

The Raees actor held an interactive session with his fans on Twitter on Tuesday under the hashtag #AskSRK. One of the fans asked Shah Rukh Khan about his birthday plans and said, “Birthday plans sir ? Police won’t allow us to gather outside your Mannat, our Jannat #AskSRK @iamsrk”

Responding to the question Shah Rukh said, “Please I recommend nobody should collect in crowds. My birthday or wherever! Iss baar ka pyaar...thodha door se yaar.”

Please I recommend nobody should collect in crowds. My birthday or wherever! Iss baar ka pyaar...thodha door se yaar. https://t.co/hANNv2VU0U — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

The 54-year-old actor has a staunch fan following and his residence in Mumbai named Mannat has become something of a holy site for the fans who consider it an annual pilgrimage to come and stand in front of his house just to see him wave at them on his birthday.

However, with the pandemic affecting most of the public events, this annual event will also be shelved keeping in mind the social distancing rules in order to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

Shah Rukh Khan is currently in Dubai cheering for his cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders at the ongoing Indian Premier League. So it might be possible that the actor will be celebrating his 55th birthday in the UAE.

The #AskSRK session prompted many SRK fans to field questions covering a broad spectrum. The actor also shared his words of wisdom via some of the questions. As one fan asked, what is the one thing he believed in, the actor replied, “Don’t try to change the way people are....try and understand them”. He also revealed that his biggest strength is knowing his weaknesses.

On the question of his next movie, the actor said that it is a long process which is affected by the pandemic even more.