Shah Rukh Khan Celebrates 15 Years of Deepika Padukone With Pic From Pathaan and Cheesy Note

How, how do you do it, Shah Rukh Khan? How do you win our hearts time and again? This time, we’ve lost our hearts to SRK again following his message for Deepika Padukone. The actress completed 15 years in the industry this week. Deepika made her debut with Shah Rukh in Om Shaanti Om and reunited with the actor in several films over the years. They will soon be seen in Pathaan as well.

Taking to social media, Shah Rukh Khan shared a collage of stills from films they worked on along with a sweet note. The first picture from the collage was from Om Shaanti Om, followed by Chennai Express, Happy New Year and their upcoming release Pathaan.

To 15 fabulous years of excellence… perseverance…amazing performances with you and the warm hugs!! Here’s looking at you…Looking at you… and looking at you…and still looking at you… @deepikapadukone pic.twitter.com/WHGGr7xqgO — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 11, 2022

Sharing the collage, Shah Rukh wrote, “To 15 fabulous years of excellence… perseverance…amazing performances with you and the warm hugs!! Here’s looking at you…Looking at you… and looking at you…and still looking at you…

@deepikapadukone.”

Fans showered Shah Rukh and Deepika with love in the comments section. “Can’t wait to see both of you in Pathaan,” a fan said. “This was also an epic combination of Bollywood,” added another. “Aap dono jaisa koi nahi. Kabhi Nahi. Chemistry like yours is unmatchable. Period,” a third fan wrote.

Earlier this month, Shah Rukh hosted an Ask SRK session on Twitter and praised Deepika when a fan asked him about her. “Apart from her amazing capabilities as an actor and star…the calming effect that she has on the whole film is amazing,” he said.

Deepika and Shah Rukh’s Pathaan is set to release on January 25, 2023. The film also stars John Abraham in the lead. The teaser was released on Shah Rukh’s birthday earlier this month, showing Deepika in a bold avatar. Besides Pathaan, Deepika is also reportedly appearing in the Atlee-directed Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan.

