Shah Rukh Khan Celebrates Birthday with Fans, Thanks Them for Making It Special

Shah Rukh Khan is known for his love and respect towards his fans. His birthday was celebrated all around the globe on Saturday. Dubai had lit up the Burj Khalifa on the occasion of the actor's birthday labeling him the 'King of Bollywood.'

Shah Rukh Khan decided to spend his birthday with a number of his fans. He later took to Instagram to share a video from the event surrounded by fans while giving them a flying kiss. In the caption, he thanked fans for making his birthday special adding "Love You Always".

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has currently been on a hiatus following the failure of his last film Anand L. Rai's Zero. While the actor has promised to announce some of his upcoming work, they are yet to be disclosed to the public. For now, he has been revealed to be making a cameo in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming film Brahmastra.

Apart from that, he was also reported to be appearing in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha in a pivotal role that will be extending well beyond a cameo. Until any further announcements from King Khan himself, fans will have to find their satisfaction with these upcoming roles.

