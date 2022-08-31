Shah Rukh Khan Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi: ‘Ganpatiji Welcomed Home by Lil' One And Me’

Megastar Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and sent greetings to his fans on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The actor also revealed that he installed Ganpatiji at his home with his ‘Lil’ one AbRam. He also shared an adorable picture of Bappa in the altar as SRK and AbRam sat side by side as they have darshan of Lord Ganesha. He also penned a note to his fans on the special occasion, and shared his experience of relishing on Modaks.’

“Ganpatiji welcomed home by lil one and me….the modaks after were delicious…the learning is, through hard work, perseverance & faith in God, u can live your dreams. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all,” read his tweet.

Ganesh Chaturthi, which marks the birth of Lord Ganesh, is widely-celebrated in India and Bollywood celebrities leave no stone unturned to mark this auspicious occasion. This year, the festival began on August 31, and the 11-day celebration will conclude on September 9. Several

Earlier in the day, Bollywood celebs including Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, and Shahid Kapoor expressed their heartfelt greetings on the occasion.

Shah Rukh Khan is among the most recognized actors of India round the globe and recently completed 30 years in the Indian film industry.On the occasion of SRK completing 30 years in Bollywood, he shared the first look of his much-awaited film, Pathaan. The first look poster of Pathaan took social media by storm and the film has already become one of the most-anticipated films of 2023. The film marks SRK’s return to the big screen, in a full-fledged role, after four long years. Apart from Pathaan, the actor will also be seen in Jawan and Dunki, thus ensuring his admirers get 3 movies of his in a calendar year for the first time in 18 years.

