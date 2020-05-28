MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Shah Rukh Khan Celebrates Son AbRam's Birthday by Narrating 'Scary' Stories to Him

Shah Rukh Khan Celebrates Son AbRam's Birthday by Narrating 'Scary' Stories to Him

Gauri Khan took to Instagram to share a video of Shah Rukh Khan reading 'scary' stories to their son AbRam on his birthday that was celebrated amid the lockdown.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 28, 2020, 6:22 PM IST
Share this:

Bollywood couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's younger son AbRam turned seven a day ago, and on Thursday Gauri has shared a glimpse of the little boy's birthday celebrations.

Taking to Instagram, Gauri posted a video that shows SRK narrating 'scary' stories to AbRam.

"Listening to ‘scary' stories. Birthday celebrations with his favourite book, his favourite song and his favourite person," she captioned the video.

Reacting to the father-son's cute moment, several people showered them with love.

Malaika Arora commented: "Happiest b'day our handsome AbRam."

Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor flooded the comment section with heart emojis.

AbRam was born through a surrogate mother in 2013. SRK and Gauri are also dotting parents to Aryan Khan (22) and Suhana Khan (20).

Follow @News18Movies for more


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading