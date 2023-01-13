Shah Rukh Khan Colours ILT20 Opening Ceremony With Pathaan, Greets ADKR Cap Sunil Narine With Hug

Shah Rukh Khan is currently awaiting the release of his highly anticipated next ‘Pathaan’. Ahead of the film’s release, the actor jetted off to Dubai to attend the opening ceremony of DP ILT20. While the actor was there to show his support to his team, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, the actor treated fans with a few lines from Pathaan.

In a video shared by his team’s official account, Shah Rukh Khan was seen greeting fans as he made his way to the centre of the cricket ground. He greeted the captain of the team, Sunil Narine, along with the captains of the other teams participating in the tournament. The video was shared with the caption, “Could there be a better way to start our tournament? #DCvADKR #BornToStorm #ADKR”.

Many fans took to the comments section to cheer for him. One of them wrote, “No other better way”. “Baadshah Is Here ” read the other comments. Another user wrote, “#Pathaan ki chaal aur baaki sab behaal ”.

In another video, shared by a fan account, Shah Rukh was seen kicking off the tournament with the dialogues of Pathaan. The actor said the lines, “Party Pathaan ke ghar me rakhoge… toh mehmaan nawaazi ke liye Pathaan toh aayega, aur saath me patakhe bhi layega.”

Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback on the big screen after four years. Earlier when speaking about ‘Pathaan’, Shah Rukh shared he was wanting to do an action film since a long time. He said, “Four years ago, I was feeling a little weak, injuries were there, surgeries were there, but I thought I should do something that I haven’t done before. I should get physically very fit. I told my friend Aditya Chopra and Siddharth Anand, ‘Ek action picture banao (make an action film)’. So, they told me, ‘sir, ye aap kya keh rahe ho, aap thak jaaoge (You will get tired)’. I asked them to at least try. I told them, ‘I might not be as good as Tiger (Shroff) or Duggu (Hrithik Roshan), but I will try my best’.”

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. John will be seen playing the role of a terrorist who plans to launch a brutal attack on the country. Shah Rukh Khan plays the role of an officer who steps in to stop John from executing his evil plans. They will be seen perfroming high-octane action sequences. The recently released trailer has kept the fans on their toes. Salman Khan will also be having a cameo in the film as ‘Tiger’. The movie is all set to release on January 25.

