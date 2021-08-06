Shah Rukh Khan Comforts Women's Hockey Team After Loss at Tokyo Olympics; Bollywood Celebs Join In

The Indian Women’s Hockey team’s Tokyo 2020 campaign ended in a defeat to Great Britain, as they lost 4-3. However, their effort and journey have won a million hearts back at home and people are taking to social media to console and encourage the team that put up their best effort in front of the whole world. Bollywood celebs, too, have joined in to show their love and support for the team.

Shah Rukh Khan, who essayed the role of a hockey coach and mentored an underdog women’s hockey team and led them to their win in the film Chak De! India, has been constantly showing support to the International Women’s hockey team through his tweets. After their loss, he took to the microblogging site to leave an encouraging note for the team.

He wrote, “Heartbreak!!! But all reasons to hold our heads high. Well played Indian Women’s Hockey Team. You all inspired everyone in India. That itself is a victory."

Actress Sagarika Ghatge, known for playing a hockey player in Chak De! India also penned a note for Team India. She took to Instagram to write, “What a spectacular game . You girls are just unreal and to have the whole nation wake up and watch you play against Great Britain and fight hard is the biggest victory for all of us ."

Actor Boman Irani tweeted, “You did us proud #WomensHockeyTeam .You have inspired young and old. Takes much more than a medal to do that."

Actor Rakulpreet Singh, too, showed her support for the team.

“What an amazing fight by the Girls! They played so well, with an inspiring spirit. You fill our hearts with pride Blue heartFlag of India #hockey #olympics #TeamIndia", she tweeted.

Calling the team great inspiration and hope Urmila Matondkar wrote, “Proud of each one you Raising hands Salute to your journey

You all are great inspiration n hope each daughter of India and their parents ❤ #TeamIndia"

At times, effort inspires more than the result. Played champs

@TheHockeyIndia #Olympics"

It is evident that the Indian Women’s Hockey team won the hearts of a billion and more for their heart and hard work.

