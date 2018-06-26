English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Shah Rukh Khan Completes 26 Years in Bollywood, Read His Heartfelt Message for Fans Here
After working on the small screen for a few years, Shah Rukh entered Bollywood with 'Deewana', which released on June 25 in 1992.
Shah Rukh Khan thanks after receiving a Crystal Award during a ceremony on the eve of annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. (Image: AP)
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has completed 26 years in Bollywood, and the superstar hopes he has touched the hearts and lives of people during his journey in showbiz. After working on the small screen for a few years, Shah Rukh entered Bollywood with Deewana, which released on June 25 in 1992.
On “exactly half a lifetime of being ‘others’“, Shah Rukh tweeted on Monday: “Expressing love, happiness, sadness, dancing, falling and flying. Hope I have touched small bits of your hearts and hope I can do so for the whole lifetime.”
Shah Rukh has been appreciated for films like Darr, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil To Pagal Hai, Swades, Chak De! India, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Mohabbatein, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... and My Name Is Khan.
However, his last few outings like Fan, Dilwale, Raees and Jab Harry Met Sejal didn’t work well at the box office.
Currently, he is working on his next project Zero, and is excited about it.
