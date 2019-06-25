Take the pledge to vote

Shah Rukh Khan Completes 27 Years in Bollywood, Fans Congratulate King of Romance

Shah Rukh Khan has completed 27 years in Indian cinema today and congratulatory wishes have started pouring in on social media.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 25, 2019, 11:27 AM IST
This image shows Shah Rukh Khan in a scene from "Jab Harry Met Sejal." (Publicity still)
Bollywood will always be incomplete without talking about the King Khan aka Shah Rukh Khan. The Badshah of Bollywood has completed 27 years in Indian cinema today and congratulatory wishes have started pouring in. SRK, who hails from Delhi, got his big break in Bollywood with the movie Deewana. While the actor started his career as a negative lead character, he went on to become the ultimate king of romance.

On #27yearsofSRK, fans are taking to Twitter to pour in their love and wish to the King Khan. Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel wrote, “One of the BIGGEST & most TALENTED SUPERSTAR this country has ever produced. Congratulations @iamsrk for completing 27 Glorious years in the film Industry. May you give us many more memorable years in the cinema. God bless #27GoldenYearsOfSRK”

Film critic Rohit Jaiswal also tweeted, “Not just 27, Wishing you good luck for another 27, thank you SRK for making my 90s Era more beautiful, wishing you lots of love and luck, may God bless you with Love, health and success... Love You King Khan @iamsrk #27GoldenYearsOfSRK”

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement to wish SRK on completing 27 Golden Years in Cinema. From sharing his inspirational quotes, to writing about his journey through Bollywood, fans took to Twitter to wish their King Khan in unique style.

Here are some of the Twitter wishes for Shah Rukh Khan:

