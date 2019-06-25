Shah Rukh Khan Completes 27 Years in Bollywood, Fans Congratulate King of Romance

Bollywood will always be incomplete without talking about the King Khan aka Shah Rukh Khan. The Badshah of Bollywood has completed 27 years in Indian cinema today and congratulatory wishes have started pouring in. SRK, who hails from Delhi, got his big break in Bollywood with the movie Deewana. While the actor started his career as a negative lead character, he went on to become the ultimate king of romance.

On #27yearsofSRK, fans are taking to Twitter to pour in their love and wish to the King Khan. Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel wrote, “One of the BIGGEST & most TALENTED SUPERSTAR this country has ever produced. Congratulations @iamsrk for completing 27 Glorious years in the film Industry. May you give us many more memorable years in the cinema. God bless #27GoldenYearsOfSRK”

One of the BIGGEST & most TALENTED SUPERSTAR this country has ever produced. Congratulations @iamsrk for completing 27 Glorious years in the film Industry. May you give us many more memorable years in the cinema. God bless #27GoldenYearsOfSRK pic.twitter.com/T8GGIYwbph — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) June 24, 2019

Film critic Rohit Jaiswal also tweeted, “Not just 27, Wishing you good luck for another 27, thank you SRK for making my 90s Era more beautiful, wishing you lots of love and luck, may God bless you with Love, health and success... Love You King Khan @iamsrk #27GoldenYearsOfSRK”

Not just 27, Wishing you good luck for another 27, thank you SRK for making my 90s Era more beautiful, wishing you lots of love and luck, may God bless you with Love, health and success... Love You King Khan @iamsrk #27GoldenYearsOfSRK pic.twitter.com/aLP4CSrIdy — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) June 24, 2019

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement to wish SRK on completing 27 Golden Years in Cinema. From sharing his inspirational quotes, to writing about his journey through Bollywood, fans took to Twitter to wish their King Khan in unique style.

Here are some of the Twitter wishes for Shah Rukh Khan:

From Deewane to ZeroNo Matter How many hits, how many flops have given but one thing is very important in his journey.The honor, the fame, the money which he has found ,hardly got someone Here is my small tribute to the Big man @iamsrk 👑 #27GoldenYearsOfSRK pic.twitter.com/kDLNcDbYt3 — cαpтαιɴ jαcĸ ѕpαrrow (@Sajed4SRK) June 24, 2019

The man, the myth, the titular character in all our lives. The best 27 years of the Indian film industry, the best career of any Indian actor ever, and above all setting humanitarian standards for the last 27 years. #27GoldenYearsofSRK — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) June 24, 2019

SRK is Indian Ambassador in Morocco, Germany, Malaysia, DubaiSRK Honored With L’Etoiled’ By morocco KingSRK is First Indian 2B Honored to Sign in the Guestbook in GermanyNetflix Named SRK the 50 Most Powerful People in the WorldHighest Award By France#27GoldenYearsOfSRK pic.twitter.com/QFbouK7ptZ — SRKian_Faizy ❤️🇮🇳❤️ (@Srkian__Faizy) June 24, 2019

World's Biggest Movie Star, Second Richest Actor In World, God Of Acting And Many More. Words Will Fall Short To Define This Man's Legacy. Ruling The Bollywood Industry Since 27 Years Like A Boss. The Man.. The King.. The Legend.. The SHAH RUKH KHAN 👑🔥❤#27GoldenYearsOfSRK pic.twitter.com/Mli2xWTulf — Ayush (@SRKianAyush_) June 24, 2019

He Came, He Saw, He Conquered And He Is Still Ruling ❣️@iamsrk the name is enough!!!!#27GoldenYearsOfSRK pic.twitter.com/bNNdqkUSUZ — ❤ Aanchal ❤️ (@SRKianAJH) June 24, 2019

My man completes 27 years in Indian cinema today. Thank you for being a part of almost my entire life so far. Thank you for lighting up our lives and making us feel giddy with your every new movie! @iamsrk YOU ARE THE ONLY ONE WHO NEVER DISAPPOINTED ME 🖤#27Goldenyearsofsrk pic.twitter.com/eb8ylPIrrU — im.muneeb 👑 (@Immuneeb4) June 22, 2019

We have different ways to express love for SRK. There is misunderstanding going on in fandom. But at last, We all want him to do good, see happy and rule.We are not in huge numbers like before, Still ruling a trend. This is the Power other fanbases lack.#27GoldenYearsOfSRK — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk) June 24, 2019

