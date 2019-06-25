Shah Rukh Khan Completes 27 Years in Bollywood, Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh Eyes 100-crore Club

Shah Rukh Khan has completed 27 years in Bollywood today, and the fans are going crazy with all their love and wishes for the King Khan. SRK made his Bollywood debut in 1992 with Deewana and after acting in more than 80 Bollywood films, he is indeed the undisputed king of Bollywood. While Shah Rukh’s acting career started off with 1989 TV series Fauji, it was in 1992 when the King of Romance entered the world of Bollywood.

Bollywood will always be incomplete without talking about the King Khan aka Shah Rukh Khan. The Badshah of Bollywood has completed 27 years in Indian cinema today and congratulatory wishes have started pouring in. SRK, who hails from Delhi, got his big break in Bollywood with the movie Deewana. While the actor started his career as a negative lead character, he went on to become the ultimate king of romance.

Despite mostly negative reviews, Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh is on its way to become a blockbuster. After an overwhelming weekend collection, the film maintained its momentum at the box office on Monday as well. The film's earnings so far stands at Rs 88.37 crore.

After years of dating under the radar, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff seemingly made it official in a big way when they arrived and posed together at Bharat premiere. But latest reports suggest that all is not well between the rumoured couple.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are reportedly travelling to New York, where they will ring in Arjun's 34th birthday together. The duo was spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport late Monday night. Malaika opted for a comfy airport style as she wore an all-red track suit from Fendi. The Bollywood diva completed her look with stylish aviators and white shoes. Arjun, on the other hand, kept it casual. He was clicked wearing a black t-shirt, blue denim and a cap.

Thanks to the widespread fan frenzy for the film in the country, Spider-Man: Far From Home will be released a day earlier in India. The film, which was scheduled to release on July 5, will now open on July 4. Sony Pictures Entertainment India made the announcement on Tuesday via a statement. Spider-Man: Far From Home will release in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

