News18 » Movies
1-min read

Shah Rukh Khan Confesses He's Uncomfortable About Buying Underwear Online, Says It's a Boy Thing

Shah Rukh Khan during his conversation with Amazon Global's CEO Jeff Bezos said he doesn't feel comfortable in ordering his underwear online.

IANS

Updated:January 17, 2020, 7:58 AM IST
Shah Rukh Khan Confesses He's Uncomfortable About Buying Underwear Online, Says It's a Boy Thing
Image of Shah Rukh Khan, courtesy of Instagram

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan says he doesn't feel comfortable in ordering his underwear online.

"I am going to plug my own brandsa I do all my book shopping at Amazon. My groceries come from Big Basket. I have a confession to make... I am still not comfortable in shopping underwear online.. It is a boy thing," Shah Rukh said.

SRK made the revelation during a conversation with Amazon global CEO Jeff Bezos in Mumbai.

It was a starry evening for Bezos in Mumbai as he opened up about his journey and his bond with India during a conversation with superstar Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. The event was attended by Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia, Vidya Balan and her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, Arshad Warsi, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Kamal Haasan and Ali Fazal among others.

During the interaction, the actor also shared that he feels sleeping is a waste of time, and that's why he doesn't like sleeping much.

"It's a waste of life," he asserted.

Asked about women, who played an influential role in his life, the actor said: "There are four.. My mother, my sister, my wife and my daughter."

