Shah Rukh Khan Confirmed to Star as 'Pathaan' in Salman Khan's Tiger 3, Deets Inside

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make a star-studded comeback with Siddharth Anand and Yash Raj Films’ spy thriller Pathaan. The teaser of the film that was released on King Khan’s birthday has struck a chord with everyone as fans are eager to see their favorite star on the big screen after a long wait of four years. Not only that, Salman Khan would be playing a special cameo as ‘Tiger’. Now, according to the fresh revelations, even though SRK essaying Pathaan as a cameo in Tiger 3 has been a subject of discussion, the makers have finally confirmed the news stating that the My Name is Khan actor would indeed be shooting for the same after Pathaan’s release.

As reported by a source close to ETimes, “Shah Rukh Khan will shoot for Tiger 3 immediately after Pathaan release, thus confirming his presence in the Tiger franchise! In Aditya Chopra’s spy universe, the paths of SRK, Salman and Hrithik will constantly cross to build up the grand finale of the spy universe. While Salman will be seen in Pathaan, now SRK will also be seen in Tiger 3 and an extensive shooting schedule is being planned to shoot this exciting portion immediately after Pathaan’s release on Jan 25, 2023!”



The source also added, “This will be a massively mounted action sequence where Pathaan and Tiger come together for a very crucial scene. This will also be a huge cinematic moment for audiences to love. The spy universe is turning out to be deliciously thrilling because it brings the biggest superstars together in a riveting, edge of the seat sequences that are important for the plot too move forward. Now, all eyes on when Hrithik Roshan will enter the spy universe!”

Tiger 3 is Maneesh Sharma’s directorial and it would feature Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, Vishal Jethwa and other prominent names. The film will be gracing the silver screens during Diwali 2023.

