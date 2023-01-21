Shah Rukh Khan Confirms Skipping Kapil Sharma Show For Pathaan Promotions, Says 'Seedha Movie Hall...'

Shah Rukh Khan has confirmed he will not be seen in The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his upcoming release Pathaan. The actor made the revelation during an Ask SRK session on Twitter. A fan asked him, “Sir kapil sharma me nhi Aa rahe hai kya is baar." To which Shah Rukh replied, “Bhai seedha movie hall mein aaoonga wahin milte hain….#Pathaan."

Shah Rukh has often visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, much like most stars in the past, to promote his films. However, with Pathaan, the actor has adopted a different marketing strategy. It is also said that Shah Rukh will be skipping appearing on Bigg Boss 16, hosted by his friend actor Salman Khan, as well. A source told ETimes earlier this week, “Shah Rukh Khan will not be going on the Bigg Boss show. He prefers to reach his audience directly."

Director Siddharth Anand also confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan has decided not to opt for the traditional promotional strategy for Pathaan. He also revealed that all promotional activity for the film will take place after its release.

Speaking with Bollywood Hungama, Siddharth said that he wants to bank upon the anticipation of the people who’ve been craving to see King Khan on the big screen. “Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the movies after 4 long years. He has had very limited exposure to people in these four years and the hunger to see him is at an all-time high. It’s palpable and that’s what has contributed in a big way to the buzz that people are saying Pathaan has today,” he said.

“We want the euphoria around his return to reach a crescendo by January 25, the release date of Pathaan. Thus, we will start all our promotional activities only post the release of the film," he added.

