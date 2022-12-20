Shah Rukh Khan Convinced Aditya Chopra for Pathaan, ‘I Might Not Be As Good As Tiger, Hrithik…’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is geared up for his upcoming film Pathaan. The action movie has grabbed the headlines for the past few months and is one of the biggest releases of next year. Shah Rukh was last seen in filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s Zero and Pathaan is his first film in four years. Zero didn’t do well commercially and was panned by the critics. Shah Rukh Khan recently opened up about Zero’s failure and also revealed how he convinced Aditya Chopra and director Siddharth Anand to make an action film with him.

“Four years ago, I was feeling a little weak and there were some injuries as well. But I thought I should do something that I haven’t done before and I should get physically very fit. I told my friend Aditya Chopra and Siddharth Anand, ‘Ek action picture banao’. But they told me, ‘sir, ye aap kya keh rahe ho, aap thak jaaoge. I asked them to at least try. I told them, ‘I might not be as good as Tiger (Shroff) or Duggu (Hrithik Roshan), but I will try my best’” Shah Rukh said.

The actor revealed that he was initially taking a break only for a year to be physically fit. “Zero required a lot of hard work, and then it didn’t work as well and nobody liked it, I felt bad. After that I thought I will do something which people like, bohot karli apne dil ki (enough of what I want to do),” Shah Rukh was quoted as saying in a conversation with cricketer Robin Uthappa.

Pathaan’s teaser and the Besharam Rang song have received tremendous response on social media. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is being touted as a high-octane action thriller.

Siddharth Anand’s War with Hrithin Roshan and Tiger Shroff had emerged as a blockbuster in 2019 and trade analysts are predicting that Pathaan will also do great business at the box office. Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The combined star power of the cast may be enough to propel the film to unprecedented success.

