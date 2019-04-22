Shah Rukh Khan Responds to PM Narendra Modi's Voting Awareness Appeal with a Rap Video

PM sahib @narendramodi ne creativity ki liye bola tha. Main thoda late ho gaya video banane mein...aap mat hona Vote karne mein!!! ‘Voting is not only our Right, it is our Power.’ Please Use It. Thank u to @tanishkbagchi @abbyviral @parakramsinghr . https://t.co/9280i8BnK3 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 22, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged a bunch of Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma, to ask citizens to exercise their voting rights. In one of the tweets, he had asked Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar to "creatively ensure high voter awareness and participation in the coming elections. Because... its all about loving your democracy (and strengthening it)."While a number of celebrities responded to the PM on Twitter soon after, SRK took time to creatively respond to the prime minister's tweet. He has made a music video where he is seen rapping to get the message across. The video, titled Karo Matdan, features the 53-year-old actor grooving to the beats to assert that "voting is our duty."In his tweet, SRK apologised for being late in releasing the video, saying that it took him time to come up with something creative. His production house Red Chillies Entertainment uploaded the video on their YouTube channel.The minute-long video urges citizens to vote, and ends with a disclaimer that it has been issued in public interest and not in support of any political party or candidate. The music has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and the lyrics have been written by Abby Viral.