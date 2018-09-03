GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
election logo karnataka municipal elections 2018
All Urban Local Bodies
total98/105
BJP32
INC49
JDS13
OTH4
Municipal Corporation
total3/3
BJP3
INC0
JDS0
OTH
City Council
total28/29
BJP9
INC14
JDS3
OTH2
Town Council
total47/53
BJP12
INC26
JDS8
OTH1
Town Panchayat
total20/20
BJP8
INC9
JDS2
OTH1
Shimoga
Wards35/35
BJP20
INC7
JDS2
OTH6
Mysore
Wards65/65
BJP22
INC19
JDS18
OTH6
Tumkur
Wards35/35
BJP12
INC10
JDS10
OTH3
»
1-min read

Shah Rukh Khan Credits Salman Khan's Father for His Success

I had my meals at Salman's place where Salim Khanji supported me a lot. It is because of them I have become ‘Shah Rukh Khan'- SRK

IANS

Updated:September 3, 2018, 3:33 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Shah Rukh Khan Credits Salman Khan's Father for His Success
A file photo of Salman and Shah Rukh
Loading...
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who marked his presence at the grand finale of Salman Khan-hosted game show Dus Ka Dum 3, says he owes his success and fame to Salman's father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan.

The 52-year-old actor, Shah Rukh said in a statement, "The first time I came to Mumbai as a struggling actor, I had my meals at Salman's place where Salim Khanji supported me a lot. It is because of them I have become ‘Shah Rukh Khan'. I have come on the show only because of Salman and I will go wherever he tells me to go."

Shah Rukh participated in the show with actress Rani Mukerji. They relived memories of their film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with Salman, who had done a cameo role in the film.

The Raees star will next be seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Salman is currently shooting for film Bharat.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Leaking Roof, Dilapidated Buildings, Sorry State Of Schools In UP's Barabanki

Leaking Roof, Dilapidated Buildings, Sorry State Of Schools In UP's Barabanki

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...