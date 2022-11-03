Shah Rukh Khan Dances to Chaiyya Chaiyya, Cuts Birthday Cake With Fans at SRK Day Event, Watch

Shah Rukh Khan rang in his 57th birthday with fans at a special event. The Bollywood superstar held a meet-and-greet for his hardcore fans and cut his birthday cake with them at the SRK Day event which took place at St. Andrews College in Mumbai.

A bunch of photos and videos from the event have emerged on social media and it looks like SRK had a blast with his fans. In one of the videos, SRK was seen dancing to ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ while the crowd was hooting and cheering for their beloved star. In another video, King Khan could be seen cutting his birthday cake surrounded by his fandom.

On the occasion of his birthday, Shah Rukh Khan also treated his fans to the teaser of his highly anticipated film ‘Pathaan’. The teaser, released by Yash Raj Films, featured Shah Rukh Khan in a never-before-seen avatar. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback in the lead role after over four years. He was last seen in 2018’s Zero. The film is slated to release on January 25 next year. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film has been shot in locations including Mumbai, Spain, and Dubai. While Deepika Padukone reunites with Shah Rukh and John for the film, this marks Shah Rukh’s first film with John.

Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly be seen as RAW agent Feroz Pathaan and he will be joined by former co-star Deepika Padukone in the pursuits. Pathaan will also feature a cameo by Salman Khan, who is likely to reprise his role as RAW spy Avinash Singh Rathore in the movie.

