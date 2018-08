Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana All Set to Make Her Acting Debut in Bollywood?

Of late, star kids Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have been catching up the headlines for their Bollywood debuts. Joining the lead might be another popular star kid Suhana Khan.Only recently Suhana garnered much attention, for her debut as the cover face of Vogue's latest edition, and now if a report in Deccan Chronicle is to be believed, the 18-year-old is going to make her acting debut soon.“Karan Johar is too obvious a name to do the needful. I think Shah Rukh and Gauri are looking at some other names. As far as I know, almost every major filmmaker in Mumbai from Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Sujoy Ghosh has shown an interest in launching Suhana. She is a natural-born actress. Shabana Azmi saw her in a play and immediately recognised an accomplished actress in the debutante," a source close to SRK revealed to DC.Suhana is quite popular on the Internet. There are several fan clubs dedicated to the young lady. Interestingly, just like her father, even Suhana has acting aspirations. In an interview, Shah Rukh, however, had said that he would like her to finish her studies before jumping into acting.