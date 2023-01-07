SRK's Daughter Suhana Khan & Amitabh Bachchan's Grandson Agastya Nanda Dating? Here's Truth

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda are reportedly the newest couple on the block. As per the latest reports, a new romance is brewing between the two stars who are yet to make their Bollywood debut.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Agastya and Suhana are reportedly dating. They are said to have met while working on their first acting project The Archies. “Agastya introduced Suhana as his partner to all the family members at the Christmas brunch hosted by the Kapoor family," a source told HT.

As per the source, the pair spent a lot of time together on the sets of their debut project, which led to their bonding and eventual dating. “They would spend a lot of time together and were not even trying to hide their bond. While they don’t plan to make it official yet, most people in the production house learned about their bond in August 2022," the source stated adding that Agastya’s mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda “loves" Suhana and “approves of the relationship." However, neither Agastya nor Suhana have yet responded to the rumours.

Earlier, celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram and shared a video in which the two-star kids were spotted leaving a restaurant together. In the video, Suhana opted for casuals, a black crop top, and baggy denim whereas Agastya was seen wearing a black t-shirt. Shweta Bachchan Nanda was also walking out of the place as the actor held his mother’s hand to the car. “Suhana Khan and Agastya with aunt Kajal Anand and Shweta Bachchan," read the caption.

Suhana Khan, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya all together will make their debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Agastya is the brother of Navya Naveli Nanda and the son of Shweta Nanda. Vedang, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, and Yuvraj Menda are also among the lead cast. According to reports, Agastya will portray Archie Andrews, while Khushi and Suhana will portray Betty and Veronica.

The Netflix film is an Indian adaptation of the popular American comic Archies Comics, which is set in the 1960s. The Archies is billed as a coming-of-age story set in India’s Anglo-Indian community. It follows the lives of popular fictional teenagers such as Archie Andrews, Jughead Jones, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, and Reggie Mantle, among others. Zoya Akhtar and her longtime collaborator Reema Kagti produced the movie.

