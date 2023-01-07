CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#DelhiAccident#Budget2023
Home » News » Movies » SRK's Daughter Suhana Khan & Amitabh Bachchan's Grandson Agastya Nanda Dating? Here's Truth
2-MIN READ

SRK's Daughter Suhana Khan & Amitabh Bachchan's Grandson Agastya Nanda Dating? Here's Truth

By: Entertainment Bureau

Trending Desk

Last Updated: January 07, 2023, 08:58 IST

Mumbai, India

Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda will make their acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's film.

Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda will make their acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's film.

Agastya and Suhana are reportedly dating. They are said to have met while working on their first acting project The Archies.

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda are reportedly the newest couple on the block. As per the latest reports, a new romance is brewing between the two stars who are yet to make their Bollywood debut.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Agastya and Suhana are reportedly dating. They are said to have met while working on their first acting project The Archies. “Agastya introduced Suhana as his partner to all the family members at the Christmas brunch hosted by the Kapoor family," a source told HT.

As per the source, the pair spent a lot of time together on the sets of their debut project, which led to their bonding and eventual dating. “They would spend a lot of time together and were not even trying to hide their bond. While they don’t plan to make it official yet, most people in the production house learned about their bond in August 2022," the source stated adding that Agastya’s mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda “loves" Suhana and “approves of the relationship." However, neither Agastya nor Suhana have yet responded to the rumours.

Earlier, celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram and shared a video in which the two-star kids were spotted leaving a restaurant together. In the video, Suhana opted for casuals, a black crop top, and baggy denim whereas Agastya was seen wearing a black t-shirt. Shweta Bachchan Nanda was also walking out of the place as the actor held his mother’s hand to the car. “Suhana Khan and Agastya with aunt Kajal Anand and Shweta Bachchan," read the caption.

RELATED NEWS

Suhana Khan, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya all together will make their debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Agastya is the brother of Navya Naveli Nanda and the son of Shweta Nanda. Vedang, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, and Yuvraj Menda are also among the lead cast. According to reports, Agastya will portray Archie Andrews, while Khushi and Suhana will portray Betty and Veronica.

The Netflix film is an Indian adaptation of the popular American comic Archies Comics, which is set in the 1960s. The Archies is billed as a coming-of-age story set in India’s Anglo-Indian community. It follows the lives of popular fictional teenagers such as Archie Andrews, Jughead Jones, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, and Reggie Mantle, among others. Zoya Akhtar and her longtime collaborator Reema Kagti produced the movie.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More
Tags:
  1. agastya nanda
  2. amitabh bachchan
  3. bollywood
  4. Shah Rukh Khan
  5. Suhana Khan
first published:January 07, 2023, 08:56 IST
last updated:January 07, 2023, 08:58 IST
Read More