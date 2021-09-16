Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Khan is Breaking the Internet With Her Glamorous 'Headshots'

Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan, may not have yet made her debut in Bollywood, but the star kid enjoys a massive fan following on social media. She often shares her stunning clicks on Instagram. On Wednesday, Suhana shared a collage of her headshots from a photoshoot that she got done in New York.

Suhana has been pursuing a film course in New York University’s Tisch School of Arts. Her latest photoshoot was conducted by Stonestreet Studios which is an independent film studio, and exclusive screen acting and production residency program for NYU’s Tisch Drama school. Suhana was dressed in an off-white top and left her hair open as she posed for the camera. The 21-year-old was glowing as she added minimal makeup on her face with a focus on the eyes.

With over 2 million followers on her Instagram handle, Suhana is already quite famous on social media. Her last Instagram post shared on Sunday, showed her dressed in an oversized cotton shirt which she wore over denim shorts and a black bodycon top. The star kid wore a pair of black flats and carried a sage-green handbag as she posed in what looked like a garden. Suhana’s post received over close to 3 lakh likes since it was shared on the social media platform. Her friends and followers also shared their reactions to her style sense. Suhana’s friend who is also going to make her debut in Bollywood, Shanaya Kapoor wrote, “this look is everything.” Meanwhile, another user commented, “it’s the head to toe perfection for me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

It is being reported that Suhana will be making her debut in Bollywood with late actor Sridevi’s youngest daughter Khushi Kapoor. The two will be working with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar on the Indian adaptation of the American comic series, Archie. The show will reportedly be released on Netflix.

