Suhana Khan Can't Stop Laughing In This Hilarious BTS Video From Her Short Film; Watch

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, who has been studying in the US, is currently in Mumbai with family during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. She is undoubtedly one of the most awaited star kids on the block.

Although she is yet to make her big Bollywood debut, she has proved her acting prowess in a short film she did in her college. Now, its director Theodore Gimeno has shared a behind-the-scenes video from their short film, ‘The Grey Part of Blue.’

He wrote in the caption, “I just released the BEHIND THE SCENES video to my short film The Grey Part of Blue. You guys highly requested it so here it is! It is live now!”

He added, “This video is super special to me as I now finally share how we made The Grey Part of Blue. The real thing! So yeah, rush to my bio. Show as much love as you want, share it around! Everything! And maybe you’ll want to watch the short film again. Love you guys, take care during these weird times! Big love to the whole crew, the team, the friends.”

In the video, we can see Suhana’s mesmerising laughter apart from her dimpled cheeks as she converses with her co-star.

Suhana recently made her Instagram account public. Till now, she has over 660k followers on her Instagram. Earlier during an interaction, Shah Rukh revealed about Suhana wanting to be an actor. The superstar had said, "Suhana wants to be an actress. I see that zeal in her. She's extremely good on stage, I've seen her performances. But my point is simple — you need to complete your education before doing anything. That's the only thing I have told my children. Otherwise, they are free to be in the film industry, not be in it and do whatever they like. I will be supportive of whatever they want to do."