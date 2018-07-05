Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Gets Trolled for This Bikini-clad Photo

My hotty babeis 🔥❤ A post shared by suhana khan (@suhanakha2) on Jul 4, 2018 at 5:53am PDT

Many pictures of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his kids from their Europe trip are doing rounds on the internet. While some photos are giving major vacation goals to people, looks like a few photographs haven't gone down well with social media users.In one of the pictures, SRK's daughter Suhana can be seen soaking up the sun in a brown bikini with her hair open. The picture also has AbRam, Shah Rukh's younger son.And as soon as the photo went viral, Suhana became the target of social media hatred. While some reportedly commented "shame on you", others called her "cheap" for wearing a two piece outfit in front of her younger brother.Meanwhile, Suhana studies abroad but whenever she is in town, she never fails to make an appearance worth talking about. In earlier interviews, SRK has mentioned that Suhana aspires to be an actress.