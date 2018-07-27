GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Suhana Khan's Latest Photo Will Make You Want to See Her Debut in Bollywood Now; See Pic

In the photo, Suhana looks absolutely gorgeous with her hair and makeup being utter perfection.

News18.com

Updated:July 27, 2018, 10:46 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Suhana Khan's Latest Photo Will Make You Want to See Her Debut in Bollywood Now; See Pic
(Photo: Suhana Khan/ File photo/ Yogen Shah)
Loading...
Shah Rukh Khan’s little daughter has taken the internet by storm multiple times in the past. At such a young age, Suhana Khan is already a rising fashionista who never fails to impress us with her style statements and glam avatars.

Recently, Gauri Khan had shared a stunning picture of herself with Suhana which went viral in no time. Now, another picture of the star kid has surfaced online and is breaking the Internet for all the right reasons.

In the photo, Suhana looks absolutely gorgeous with her hair and makeup being utter perfection.

Take a look:



Suhana is quite popular on the internet. There are several fan clubs dedicated to the young lady. Interestingly, just like her father, even Suhana has acting aspirations. In an interview, Shah Rukh, however, had said that he would like her to finish her studies before jumping into acting.

New York Times ..☕️

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on





Gearing up for a birthday bash... Thanks @karanjohar Pic credits: @avigowariker

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on



Having the time of your life in your teens ...❤

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?

What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...