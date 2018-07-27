Suhana Khan's Latest Photo Will Make You Want to See Her Debut in Bollywood Now; See Pic

New York Times ..☕️ A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Jul 16, 2018 at 12:15pm PDT

Shah Rukh Khan’s little daughter has taken the internet by storm multiple times in the past. At such a young age, Suhana Khan is already a rising fashionista who never fails to impress us with her style statements and glam avatars.Recently, Gauri Khan had shared a stunning picture of herself with Suhana which went viral in no time. Now, another picture of the star kid has surfaced online and is breaking the Internet for all the right reasons.In the photo, Suhana looks absolutely gorgeous with her hair and makeup being utter perfection.Take a look:Suhana is quite popular on the internet. There are several fan clubs dedicated to the young lady. Interestingly, just like her father, even Suhana has acting aspirations. In an interview, Shah Rukh, however, had said that he would like her to finish her studies before jumping into acting.