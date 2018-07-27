English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Suhana Khan's Latest Photo Will Make You Want to See Her Debut in Bollywood Now; See Pic
In the photo, Suhana looks absolutely gorgeous with her hair and makeup being utter perfection.
(Photo: Suhana Khan/ File photo/ Yogen Shah)
Loading...
Shah Rukh Khan’s little daughter has taken the internet by storm multiple times in the past. At such a young age, Suhana Khan is already a rising fashionista who never fails to impress us with her style statements and glam avatars.
Recently, Gauri Khan had shared a stunning picture of herself with Suhana which went viral in no time. Now, another picture of the star kid has surfaced online and is breaking the Internet for all the right reasons.
In the photo, Suhana looks absolutely gorgeous with her hair and makeup being utter perfection.
Take a look:
Suhana is quite popular on the internet. There are several fan clubs dedicated to the young lady. Interestingly, just like her father, even Suhana has acting aspirations. In an interview, Shah Rukh, however, had said that he would like her to finish her studies before jumping into acting.
Also Watch
Recently, Gauri Khan had shared a stunning picture of herself with Suhana which went viral in no time. Now, another picture of the star kid has surfaced online and is breaking the Internet for all the right reasons.
In the photo, Suhana looks absolutely gorgeous with her hair and makeup being utter perfection.
Take a look:
Suhana Khan clicks a selfie with an all make up look , yay or nay⁉️😍🙌 #suhanakhan #suhana #gaurikhan #allmakeup #dolledup #bollywood #bollywoodactor #bollywoodstyle #beauty #stunner #stunning #fashion #goals #fabulous #trend #wow #picoftheday #potd #shahrukhkhan #selfie #followbacknow #followbackinstantly #followback #karfashionista
Suhana is quite popular on the internet. There are several fan clubs dedicated to the young lady. Interestingly, just like her father, even Suhana has acting aspirations. In an interview, Shah Rukh, however, had said that he would like her to finish her studies before jumping into acting.
Also Watch
-
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
Thursday 05 July , 2018 Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Monday 02 July , 2018 Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Suhana Khan's Latest Photo Will Make You Want to See Her Debut in Bollywood Now; See Pic
- BCCI Wants India-Pakistan Game Rescheduled, Slams “Mindless” Asia Cup Fixture
- Ekta Kapoor Gets Trolled for Wearing an Ensemble That Resembled a 'Curtain' at Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Success Bash
- No One Wanted to Sit Next to a 'Messy' Old Lady in Mumbai Local. She Turned Out to Be a Star.
- Netflix is Giving Profile Icons a Makeover And Using Characters From its Own Shows
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...