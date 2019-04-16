Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Looks Stunning in This New Viral Pic

It's no secret that Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan wants to be an actress. She is paparazzi’s favourite star kid. The star kid was last in news for her Vogue magazine cover that received mixed response from the internet.However, it won't be an exaggeration to say that Suhana will likely grow up to star in the next generation's biggest movies, and walk the red carpet at countless awards ceremonies.At the age of 18, she is already an internet sensation and her latest picture is a testament to that. A new photograph of Suhana has been doing the rounds of social media, in which she is seen posing along with one of her friends. She looks simple, yet stylish in a tube dress.She had her highlighter and tinted lip colour on-point during the outing.Suhana is currently pursuing studies in London. She has become one of the most followed star kids on social media and has several fan pages dedicated to her on Instagram and Twitter.Recently, she got clicked having a blast with her friend and actress Ananya Panday, who is making her debut in Bollywood with Student of The Year 2.In an interview to Mid-day, Suhana had previously said that she wanted to follow her father's footsteps and planned to take up acting as her career."I have spoken to him about what I want to be when I grow up. He wants me to study acting and dabble with both Indian and international cinema. After finishing school, I plan to go abroad, possibly America to learn acting and become like dad one day," Suhana had said.