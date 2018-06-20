English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
This Photo of Shah Rukh Khan’s Daughter Suhana With a Friend Is Going Viral
This black and white photo of Suhana with a friend was shared by one of her fan clubs.
Image: SRK/Instagram
Last week, Gauri Khan took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos to show how much she and daughter Suhana enjoyed during their stay in England. The mother daughter duo were in England to attend Suhana’s Ardingly party.
Suhana, 18, studies at Ardingly College and will soon be completing her studies. Her brother, Aryan Khan, is currently in America to complete a course in filmmaking.
But if recent updates on social media are anything to go by, Suhana had a blast partying with close friends.
This black and white photo of Suhana with a friend may have been shared by one of her fan clubs, but the netizens are interested to know more about the young man.
As soon as the photo emerged on social media, fans began lauding her.
Gauri had recently posted a few stunning photos with her daughter on Instagram. She captioned the photos, "Partying, enjoying the final year of Ardingly."
But more than the pictures, it is Shah Rukh Khan's caption that has us head over heels. He shared Gauri Khan's photos and said, "Was reading and came across this line... 'Life doesn't come with a manual, it comes with a mother' and then this picture of the ladies... sach hi hai."
Shweta Bachan Nanda was also seen partying with them.
Suhana aspires to be an actress and her father is supportive of her dream. Yet, he has his reservations too. In an interview with DNA, King Khan had admitted that Suhana is an ardent cinema fan, but she should complete her studies first.
Shah Rukh Khan would next be seen in Zero with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.
