GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

This Photo of Shah Rukh Khan’s Daughter Suhana With a Friend Is Going Viral

This black and white photo of Suhana with a friend was shared by one of her fan clubs.

News18.com

Updated:June 20, 2018, 9:09 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
This Photo of Shah Rukh Khan’s Daughter Suhana With a Friend Is Going Viral
Image: SRK/Instagram
Last week, Gauri Khan took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos to show how much she and daughter Suhana enjoyed during their stay in England. The mother daughter duo were in England to attend Suhana’s Ardingly party.

Suhana, 18, studies at Ardingly College and will soon be completing her studies. Her brother, Aryan Khan, is currently in America to complete a course in filmmaking.

But if recent updates on social media are anything to go by, Suhana had a blast partying with close friends.

This black and white photo of Suhana with a friend may have been shared by one of her fan clubs, but the netizens are interested to know more about the young man.



As soon as the photo emerged on social media, fans began lauding her.

suhanakhanreaction2

suhanakhanreaction


Gauri had recently posted a few stunning photos with her daughter on Instagram. She captioned the photos, "Partying, enjoying the final year of Ardingly."





But more than the pictures, it is Shah Rukh Khan's caption that has us head over heels. He shared Gauri Khan's photos and said, "Was reading and came across this line... 'Life doesn't come with a manual, it comes with a mother' and then this picture of the ladies... sach hi hai."


Shweta Bachan Nanda was also seen partying with them.

A pure visual delight #Annabel ..thanks Queenie

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on



The British charm @annabelsmayfair

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on



Suhana aspires to be an actress and her father is supportive of her dream. Yet, he has his reservations too. In an interview with DNA, King Khan had admitted that Suhana is an ardent cinema fan, but she should complete her studies first.

Shah Rukh Khan would next be seen in Zero with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Why Did BJP Decide To Pull the plug on the Mehbooba Mufti government now?

Watch: Why Did BJP Decide To Pull the plug on the Mehbooba Mufti government now?

Recommended For You