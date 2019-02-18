LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Khan Reveals She Wants to Date This Celebrity

Suhana Khan wants to date this celebrity and no it's not from Bollywood.

News18.com

Updated:February 18, 2019, 11:10 AM IST
It's no secret that Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan wants to be an actress. She is paparazzi’s favourite star kid. The 18-year-old was last in news for her Vogue magazine cover that received a bit of criticism from the internet. The magazine was called out for featuring someone with no career yet to boast of as their cover girl.

Recently, Suhana took to her Instagram stories and used the photo-video sharing app’s Ask Me Anything feature - which allows your followers to ask you anything they want, and made a revelation about which celebrity she wants to date.

According to Times Now, Suhana replied with a photo of South Korean singer, songwriter and actor Suho, lead singer of the boy band Exo when asked by a fan, “Actor you wanna date?" Suho’s real name is Kim Jun-myeon.

In her interview to Mid-day, Suhana had previously said that she wanted to follow her father's footsteps and plans to take up acting as her career.

"I have spoken to him about what I want to be when I grow up. He wants me to study acting and dabble with both Indian and international cinema. After finishing school, I plan to go abroad, possibly America to learn acting and become like dad one day," Suhana had said.

Earlier in an interview, Shah Rukh had also said that he wanted Suhana to become a film actress when she would grow up.

"I hope she (Suhana) becomes an actress. I want to see her on big screen. I am proud of my daughter. I would love to see her as an actress," he had said.

