Not Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar to Introduce Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Khan in Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is reportedly going to make her Bollywood debut soon. But if reports are to be believed it’s not Shah Rukh’s close friend and filmmaker Karan Johar who will launch the star kid. Apparently, Zoya Akhtar will introduce Suhana through her project in Bollywood.

According to a report in Pinkvilla.com, Zoya Akhtar has found the central character of her next project in Suhana Khan. The report suggests that Zoya is working on the Indian adaptation of the international comic book, Archie for a streaming platform, in which Suhana will star. “Zoya has been working on the Indian adaptation of the International comic book, Archie, for the digital giant, Netflix. It’s a teenage story and she has been on the lookout to get multiple young actors on board to play a bunch of friends," a source said.

“It’s in the nascent stage at the moment, and the final paperwork will be done once Suhana and her father, Shah Rukh Khan okay the bound script for launch,” added the source.

Suhana is currently a student at the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University. She returned to the US in January after spending several months with her family in Mumbai, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. Suhana aspires to be an actor but Shah Rukh wants has set a condition that she must complete her education before she enters the film industry.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is currently busy with his upcoming project, Pathan. SRK was last seen in the 2018 movie, in which he played the role of a dwarf hailing from Meerut. The film, written by Himanshu Sharma, also starred Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Zeeshan Ayub, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Sheeba Chaddha among many other actors.

Pathan, which is bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, is reportedly a spy thriller that will feature SRK in the role of a secret agent. The film also stars Deepika Padukone.

