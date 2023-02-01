CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Movies » Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's Amul Doodle from 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' Wins Over Internet
1-MIN READ

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's Amul Doodle from 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' Wins Over Internet

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: February 01, 2023, 14:41 IST

Mumbai, India

Pathaan, helmed by Siddharth Anand released on January 25.

Shah Rukh Khan is currently basking in the success of his recently released film 'Pathaan'. Amul's latest topical ad pays tribute to him.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s recently released film ‘Pathaan’ is currently the talk of the town. The film has created waves at the box office, by collecting over Rs 634 crores gross at the ticket window globally. Indian dairy company Amul is now celebrating the success of this mega blockbuster with their topical billboard advertisement.

Sharing the same on Twitter, their official account wrote, “#Amul Topical: The Badshah of Bollywood makes comeback with blockbuster!” .The ad featured SRK and Deepika in a still from the hit song ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ in an illustrative style. The ad read, ‘Jhoome Jo Makhan’.. ‘Puth Aan Bread’. The billboard has surely won hearts of every netizen as they paid tribute to the superstar.

