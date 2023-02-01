Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s recently released film ‘Pathaan’ is currently the talk of the town. The film has created waves at the box office, by collecting over Rs 634 crores gross at the ticket window globally. Indian dairy company Amul is now celebrating the success of this mega blockbuster with their topical billboard advertisement.

Sharing the same on Twitter, their official account wrote, “#Amul Topical: The Badshah of Bollywood makes comeback with blockbuster!” .The ad featured SRK and Deepika in a still from the hit song ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ in an illustrative style. The ad read, ‘Jhoome Jo Makhan’.. ‘Puth Aan Bread’. The billboard has surely won hearts of every netizen as they paid tribute to the superstar.