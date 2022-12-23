Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's Jhoome Jo Pathan Song Gets 1 Mn Views in 30 Minutes

They say there are very few people who understand the business of film better than Shah Rukh Khan, who is not only the King of content but also marketing. And while his upcoming film Pathaan has had its fair share of controversies already, its songs are ruling the YouTube trends.

Deepika Padukone’s appearance in a bikini in the opening number of the movie Pathan sparked a heated debate. After that, sporting a saffron bikini acquired a political connotation, and as a result, the song appears to have only grown in popularity. On YouTube, this song is currently in the top spot. Additionally, in just 10 days, this song has surpassed 100 million views. The song has 107 million views as of right now.

The second song from the movie Jhoome Jo Pathan has benefited from the Besharam Rang controversy. The release of this song was anticipated by everyone. This song received 1 million views in less than 30 minutes after it was released. The song has received more than 18 million views in the 20 hours after its release.

Pathaan marks Shah Rukh’s comeback on the big screen after four years. His last release, Zero, tanked at the box office.

