Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's Pathaan's Dubbing Has Started, Confirms Co-Star John Abraham

Fans are waiting with bated breath for the release of Pathaan. Not only will it mark Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback to the silver screen after almost 4 years, but he will also reunite with Deepika Padukone. The Siddharth Anand directorial will also see John Abraham and SRK come together. The spy-thriller is scheduled to release on January 25, 2023. In a recent event, John was asked about Pathaan and he revealed that they have finished the film and are in the process of dubbing.

The actor said, “Pathaan releases on the 25th of January. Yes, we have finished the film. We are still in the process of dubbing for the film.” Talking about his character, John said, “I will know more about it once I see it completely. But ya, we have finished shooting for the film.”

The character poster of Shah Rukh Khan from Pathaan was unveiled on June 25, which was also the day the superstar completed 30 years in the industry. Deepika Padukone’s character poster was unveiled on July 25 so it is being speculated that John’s character poster will be dropped on the 25th of this month. Apart from Pathaan, SRK has two more films lined up for 2023.

The actor will be seen in Atlee’s Jawan with Nayanthara. The film will mark his first collaboration with both the director and the actress. Next, he will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Taapsee Pannu. The film is said to be an immigration drama.

Talking of John Abraham, he was last seen in the film Ek Villain Returns with Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria. Earlier this week, he took to his Instagram to share the first poster of his upcoming film titled ‘Tariq’. While it’s not clear what the movie would be about, the poster showcased a lone oak leaf with a bedazzling backdrop.

