Shah Rukh Khan Defends Thugs of Hindostan Failure, Says People Have Been a Little Too Harsh

Reacting on the failure of Thugs and defending his friend Aamir, Shah Rukh Khan said that it's heartbreaking and people have been little too harsh with it.

News18.com

Updated:November 14, 2018, 9:21 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan Defends Thugs of Hindostan Failure, Says People Have Been a Little Too Harsh
Image: Shah Rukh Khan/Twitter
Aamir Khan Amitabh Bachchan starrer Thugs of Hindostan has doomed at the box office. With a massive first day collection, the film smashed a number of box office records, but thereafter it is struggling hard to attract the audience to the theatres.

Reacting on the failure of Thugs and defending his friend Aamir, Shah Rukh Khan said that it's heartbreaking and people have been little too harsh with it.

It’s a little personal and I don’t know whether it’s right to say it or not. This is something that’s saddened me and so I want to share it. When it happened to me personally, I wasn’t so sad, but this time I am," The Telegraph quoted Shah Rukh

Citing Aamir and Amitabh's contribution in Bollywood he continued, " The greatest contribution to Hindi cinema in the last 10 years has been from Aamir, and with Amitji, it’s been even longer. Now if a film of theirs (Thugs of Hindostan) doesn’t reach the level that you expected it to, does it take away from what they have done for cinema? I think some people have been a little too harsh. It’s heartbreaking. It doesn’t mean that their spirit is broken, they are all amazing artistes who will bounce back"

The Raees actor also said, that people have been too harsh on the film and thinks that Thugs of Hindostan was a fantastic film.

Complementing the film for its attempt, he compared the multistarrer film with Shardha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Stree. "I may be speaking out of turn, but just like we have embraced Stree, we need to give some leeway to films like Thugs… that attempt something different. An adventure film has not been made in India in decades. Thugs… has tried to introduce this genre and kabhi kabhi upar neeche ho sakta hai. But the fact remains that in our cinema, we haven’t made an Indiana Jones and screw the comparison yaar, humne 'Pirates of the Caribbean' bhi nahin banayi. So props to them for the attempt,” said Shah Rukh.

On the work front, currently Shah Rukh is busy promoting his film Zero which is slated to release on December 21.
