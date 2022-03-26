Shah Rukh Khan Distracts Us Ahead of KKR Vs CSK IPL Match With Killer Abs, Gauri Khan Loves His 'Pathaan Vibe'

Shah Rukh Khan has dropped a thirst trap ahead of his team Kolkata Knight Riders’ match against Chennai Super Kings at the IPL 2022. The 56-year-old actor took our breath away by sharing a shirtless picture in which he was seen flaunting his killer eight-pack abs. SRK was seen wearing a pair of pants and sunglasses while he was soaked in the sun. The picture seems to be taken on the sets of his upcoming movie Pathaan. The actor has been in Spain in the past few weeks where he is shooting for the film with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Sharing the picture, Shah Rukh gave a nod to his upcoming OTT platform, SRK+ and said, “Shah Rukh agar thoda Rukh bhi gaya toh Pathaan ko kaise rokoge.. Apps aur Abs sab bana dalunga…." Gauri too shared the picture on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Loving the Pathaan vibe."

It comes as no surprise that fans were stunned by the picture. While several fans dropped heart and fire emojis, a few confessed they were in shock. “He is 56 y/o, are you kidding me?" a fan asked. Another added, “56 Y0 what? my heart is not strong enough for this." “Here comes the goat (greatest of all time)," a third fan added.

Shah Rukh’s latest picture comes a few days after several pictures from the sets of Pathaan from Spain had leaked online. The pictures gave fans the first glimpse at his look in the movie. The actor is sporting long tresses and a toned body for the role. The leaked pictures hinted that the duo might be filming a song sequence in Spain.

After a hiatus of three years, Shah Rukh announced Pathaan earlier this month. The actor along with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham announced the film and the release date with an announcement video. “I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now… See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu," he had said while sharing the announcement video.

