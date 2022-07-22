Shah Rukh Khan Dives Into His Car While Fans Try To Catch A Glimpse of Him In London; Watch

It was in April when superstar Shah Rukh Khan left his fan army delighted by announcing his next project Dunki. The shooting of his upcoming movie has already hit the floors and Shah Rukh Khan has reached London to film a sequence of the movie. On Friday, July 22, photos and videos from the sets of the shoot began doing the rounds on social media.

In a clip uploaded by Bollywood paparazzo Manav Manglani, Shah Rukh Khan was seen rushing towards his luxurious vehicle, in an attempt to move away from the crowd. He was seen donning a chequered shirt which was paired with a red jacket and black trousers. It is yet unclear if his casual attire was one of his looks from the upcoming movie. However, Shah Rukh appeared to be in haste as he put on his sunglasses and stepped into his vehicle.

Take a look at the clip below:

Just hours after the video went viral, another photo of Shah Rukh Khan posing with a fan in London surfaced online. The superstar appears to be standing in an automobile store. During his visit, one of the employees ended up asking Khan for a selfie. In response, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star obliged the request and happily posed for the camera.

Previously, the Director of Photography (DOP), Amit Roy called it quits for the film after 19-20 days of shooting for the film. Roy cited creative differences with Raj Kumar Hirani as the reason for his exit. After his exit, it was DOP CK Muraleedharan who stepped in to fill in for him. In a previous interaction with ETimes, Amit Roy specified that Shah Rukh Khan did not play any role in his departure from the project.

Apart from Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan has a slew of projects in the pipeline including a special appearance in Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3. He will also play the lead role in the highly anticipated Pathaan also co-starring Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in pivotal roles. Both Pathaan and Dunki are likely to hit the big screens next year.

