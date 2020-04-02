Shah Rukh Khan Donates to PM Cares and CM Fund in the Fight Against Coronavirus

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is the latest celebrity to donate to the PM Cares fund that has been set up to fight against the coronavirus. The actor, via his other business ventures - production house Red Chillies Entertainment and IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, has donated an undisclosed amount to trusts and charities.

The Twitter page of Red Chillies shared a lengthy statement in which Khan pledged his support to trusts and initiatives like PM Cares, Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund, Personal Protective Equipments (PPE) for Healthcare Providers, Ek Saath - the earth foundation, Roti Foundation, The Working People's Charter and support for acid attack survivors.

Retweeting the statement, SRK wrote, "In these times it’s imp to make everyone around u working tirelessly for u.. not related to u.. perhaps even unknown to u... to feel they are not alone and by themselves. Let’s just make sure we all do our little bit to look after each other. India and all Indians are One Family."

In these times it’s imp to make everyone around u working tirelessly for u.. not related to u.. perhaps even unknown to u... to feel they are not alone and by themselves. Let’s just make sure we all do our little bit to look after each other. India and all Indians are One Family. https://t.co/LWz4wQGaPe — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 2, 2020

Not only was Shah Rukh Khan a part of these donations, his Red Chillies Entertainment business partner and wife Gauri Khan and Kolkata Knight Riders partners Juhi Chawla and husband Jay Mehta also contributed to PM Cares. The production house also announced that the actor's companies will work in Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata in collaboration with Chief Ministers Uddhav Thackeray, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamta Bannerjee respectively.

