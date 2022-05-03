Shah Rukh Khan 'Dost' Directing Atlee's Film, Director is Happy to Follow SRK's Advice: Reports

It is a good time for Shah Rukh Khan fans as the actors have a couple of promising projects lined up and will be making his comeback on the silver screen after his 2018 film Zero. SRK will be seen in Pathaan, which is one of his most anticipated films and he also has ‘Dunki’ with Rajkumar Hirani in the pipeline. Apart from these, the superstar is also working with director Atlee for his next. The Tamil director has cast Nayanthara opposite Shah Rukh in the film. The actress will be making her Bollywood debut with the film.

However, besides acting, Shah Rukh Khan is looking in the direction as well. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the actor is ‘dost’ directing the film. “There were some aspects to the script that Shah Rukh was not sure about. He has changed those aspects in the script. The script is now very different from what it was when it came to Shah Rukh," the publication quoted their source as saying.

The source added, “It’s not like he’s ghost-directing the film. He’s dost-directing it. Atlee is young and relatively new. He is happy to follow Shah Rukh’s advice."

Meanwhile, ETimes reported that Shah Rukh Khan has wrapped Atlee’s film and kickstarted the shooting of Rajkumar Hirani’s immigration drama. As per the report, Hirani has already started shooting the film on Friday, April 15 with Taapsee Pannu. Shah Rukh, however, dropped in by evening to meet the team.

Notably, this is the first time Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu will be seen sharing the screen space in a film. However, there is no official confirmation or announcement on the same as yet. It was also rumoured that Vicky Kaushal was in talks to star in the film but there has been no confirmation on that either.

