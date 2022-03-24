Shah Rukh Khan Drops Anurag Kashyap's Phone in Soup as He is Unable to Pitch Ideas for SRK+

The hunt for fresh ideas for Shah Rukh Khan’s SRK Plus is on, however, it is facing tough competition from Disney+ Hotstar. In their earlier video, the superstar was seen struggling to come up with new ideas with Anurag Kashyap helping him. The latest video dropped by him is an extension of that struggle. The video opens with SRK, Kashyap and actor Gopal Dutt discussing SRK+ over lunch. Dutt is heard telling Shah Rukh that all stars have been taken by Disney+ Hostar so what are they going to do about their app? To this, the actor replies that the name of the app is enough. To this, the former says that Hotstar’s work is enough.

He then goes on to give examples of their hit shows produced last year. Kashyap then joins in and says that this year too, most of the hit series and films have been produced by them. He then hands his phone to SRK to show him that the shows are trending. Irritated at him, he drops Kashyap’s phone in a bowl of soup. Finally, we see an advertisement for Hotstar where it is being said that everything is already there on that platform so Shah Rukh Khan should just wait. It ended with the hashtag, Thoda Ruk Shah Rukh.

The actor captioned the video as, “Dil toh pagal tha, ab dimaag bhi kharaab kar diya @DisneyPlusHS walon ne "

Dil toh pagal tha, ab dimaag bhi kharaab kar diya @DisneyPlusHS walon ne pic.twitter.com/N2d59xoqcL— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 24, 2022

For the uninitiated, Shah Rukh Khan piqued the interests of his fans when he unveiled the poster of SRK Plus earlier this month. His industry colleagues like Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and Anurag Kashyap congratulated him on launching his OTT app, however, several reports stated that the app is just a part of advertisements for Disney+ Hostar. Well, the recent videos say so.

Meanwhile, the actor is currently shooting for his much-anticipated film Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It will release on January 25, 2022.

