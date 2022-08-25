Shah Rukh Khan Drops John Abraham's Rugged First Look from Pathaan: 'He’s Tough and Plays It Rough'

Shah Rukh Khan unveiled John Abraham’s first look from their upcoming film Pathaan and it is going to drop some jaws! SRK took to Twitter and dropped a motion poster of John and set high expectations for the film. For the unversed, the film also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead.

The poster hinted at John Abraham’s role as a cop in the film. The actor stood with guns in his hands and flames surrounding him. Sharing the poster, Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, “He’s tough and plays it rough! Presenting

@TheJohnAbraham in #Pathaan. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @deepikapadukone | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf | #5MonthsToPathaan.”

Pathaan marks John’s first film with Shah Rukh. Although details about his role are still under the wraps, John spoke about how the superstar was his inspiration. Speaking with Pinkvilla, the actor said that SRK had once doubled up as a judge in a modelling competition in which John was a contestant. “Shah Rukh Khan is, how do I say, he’s responsible for where I am because when I started modelling he was the judge in the show. So I owe a lot to Shah Rukh probably for him it was just another competition that he judged,” he said.

The Yash Raj Films movie also marks Shah Rukh’s comeback film after a four-year-long hiatus. Pathaan was long rumoured to be in the making. However, it wasn’t until earlier this year that Shah Rukh formally announced the film.

Billed as ‘a high-octane spy thriller,’ Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand of ‘War’ and ‘Bang Bang’ fame. It also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in two more films in 2023 — action-entertainer Jawan with South filmmaker Atlee, and Rajkumar Hirani-directed Dunki.

