SRK Drops John Abraham's Rugged First Look from Pathaan; Srishty Rode Joins TKSS After Krushna Abhishek Exits

Shah Rukh Khan unveiled John Abraham’s first look from their upcoming film Pathaan and it is going to drop some jaws! SRK took to Twitter and dropped a motion poster of John and set high expectations for the film. For the unversed, the film also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead.

It is no secret that The Kapil Sharma Show is coming back! While fans are eagerly waiting for it, the makers have now released a promo of the show, raising excitement among all. The promo features Kapil Sharma along with his team Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarti, and Archana Puran Singh. It also reveals that popular television actress Srishty Rode will also be joining the show this time. Other new faces in the promo are – Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, Sidharth Sagar and Srikant G Maski.

Saawan Kumar Tak, who had directed films like Sanam Bewafa, Souten, Sajan Bina Suhagan, is no more. The director, producer, writer and lyricist passed away today at a hospital in Mumbai. He was 86. He was admitted to the hospital after he had suffered a heart failure and had lung-related ailments as well.

Telugu superstar Nagarjuna is all set to return to Bollywood with Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva after nearly two decades. The last Hindi film he was seen in was LOC Kargil (2003) where he played army officer, Major Padmapani Acharya. At the promotional event of the film in Chennai on Wednesday, Nagarjuna, who was joined by his Brahmāstra co-star Ranbir Kapoor and filmmaker SS Rajamouli, said that he is hopeful that the film will be a raging success at the box office and will shatter all previous records. “I’ve done a film [in Hindi] called Shiva (1990) which did well all over the country but I feel Brahmāstra will become a landmark film,” he said.

Malaika Arora and her former husband Arbaaz Khan reunited once again on Wednesday night to bid adieu to their son Arhaan Khan, who recently visited India for a vacation. The former couple was seen hugging Arhaan before he headed off to catch his flight. A short glimpse of the same was shared by the paparazzo account Viral Bhayani social media wherein Malaika, Arbaaz and Arhaan were seen engaging in a conversation at the airport. While Malaika was snapped in her uber-cool blue shorts and shirt, Arbaaz wore a shirt with beige trousers.

