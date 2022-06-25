Shah Rukh Khan Drops Pathaan Poster, Does His First Instagram Live for Fans as He Celebrates 30 Years in Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan marks 30 Years in Bollywood today. King Khan today completed three decades in the industry and as a gift for fans, he unveiled the poster of Pathaan. SRK can be seen holding a gun and standing with his back to the camera. His face is partially visible his look is rugged. The film will release on January 25, 2023.

Shah Rukh Khan also did his first ever Instagram Live today to answer questions from fans and celebrate 30 years in the industry. During this half an hour interaction, SRK opened up about Pathaan and shared how it has been a dream he, Aditya Chopra and director Siddharth Anand had seen a long time back. He also opened up about playing romantic heroes once again at this stage of his career, his favourite film from his filmography and about Salman Khan. He also thanked Tiger Shroff, who had joined the live.

Jugjugg Jeeyo was off to a decent start. The film starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli, has collected Rs. 9.28 crores. The film had the 5th best opening day numbers of the year, after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Charu Asopa, amidst divorce rumours with husband Rajeev Sen, has been posting cryptic messages about fighting and maintaining peace. She has been taking to her social media often after these rumours started doing the rounds to drop cryptic posts.

BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK’s Lisa and actor Park Bogum are currently in Paris and will be attending Celine fashion week. Pictures of V and Lisa travelling together in the same private jet has blown the minds of ARMYs and BLINKs, who have been tweeting about it on social media.

