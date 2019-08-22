Shah Rukh Khan, Emraan Hashmi Share the Perfect Chemistry in The Bard of Blood Teaser

Netflix has been teasing some upcoming work with none other than Shah Rukh Khan over the past few days. The short clips, shared by Netflix India, featuring SRK, have been a delight. On Thursday Netflix released a four-minute-long promo where Shah Rukh was not alone. In the trailer he could be seen alongside Emraan Hashmi. The trailer also dropped the title, The Bard of Blood.

The trailer begins with Shah Rukh being in an interrogation room with Emraan with the latter handcuffed. Throughout the trailer SRK tries to keep a straight face and give off a bad cop vibe but fails to resist being his funny charming self. Hashmi, on the other hand, maintains his gangster like persona intimidating King Khan. Ironically, the trailer ends with Emraan turning the interrogator and SRK finding himself in handcuffs. As Hasmi walks away near the end of the trailer, SRK asks him for at least a name. To this, Hahsmi leans in close and calls himself The Bard of Blood. Notably this is the first time the two have worked together.

The Bard of Blood will be an eight episode espionage thriller web series. It is based on a 2015 novel with the same name written by Bilal Siddiqi. The series will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. It is set to be released on Netflix on September 27.

The show will be a digital debut for both Shah Rukh and Emraan. Shah Rukh was last seen in Zero and has currently not signed on for any other film. He earlier also stated that he planned to take a break from films to give more time to his family and his children. Despite taking a break from acting in films, he lent his voice in the Hindi version of Disney’s The Lion King. In the film Shah Rukh voiced King Mufasa, Simba’s father.

Emraan has been less seen on the big screen lately but is still busy at work. Speaking to PTI, he revealed that he is picking his scripts more carefully now and wants his fans to see him in a variety of roles. Well let’s hope this new role entertains us and gives Emraan the diversity he’s looking for.

